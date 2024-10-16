Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, showcased Nigeria's rich cultural heritage at the London Fashion Week

The event was graced by different designers who brought their A-game to the event and left the attendees impressed

Queen Aderonke displayed the Tote London and Adire Oodua Collections and looked elegant in the Nigerian fabric

Nigerian fashion was on display as the London Fashion Week held its 14th edition in the city recently.

Ooni of Ife's wife, Adeonke, displayed Nigerian designs at the London Fashion Week. Image credit: @queenronkeofficial

The event, which was organised by Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, had creative designers and models in attendance.

On the runway, she showcased the Tote London and Adire Oodua collections which was beautifully designed with other fabrics.

A fashion designer, Ugo Monye, graced the event with his exquisite styles in collaboration with Vanity Hub Africa Runway Showcase. His designs were jaw-dropping, and it had a rich collection of Nigerian traditional designs.

Ugo's models were on point as they rocked his regal outfits and walked majestically on the runway. He redefined contemporary elegance while celebrating African heritage. However, some netizens felt his models could have done better with how they presented the attires.

Watch Ugo's models on the runway below:

Reactions to London Fashion Week outfits

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions below:

@thenewzladyofficial:

"That baba that wire agbada and crown. His walk ehn, very kingly, very intentional."

@just.darerah:

"The first man wore it with pride. Love it!"

@salami_mykel:

"I dey picture this young Olu of Warri inside all the fabrics.. E go too make sense."

@rhodaebun:

"IDK!!! But these models aren’t walking with the carriage that the clothes deserve."

@ediblespices:

"Oh our culture is too rich, super proud."

@ola_begidof:

"Nice designs but some of these men are not wearing it with the steeeze it deserves."

@toyinalamutu:

"Lovely designs! Really fabulous but some of these models did not have the SWAGGER for the outfits."

Aderonke announces plans for London Fashion Week

Earlier, as the 14th edition of the African Fashion Week in London drew close, its founder Queen Aderonke Ogunwusi had shared what participants should expect.

The event is aimed at showcasing the beauty in diversity and the rich cultural heritage of Africa.

In a video shared online, a Nigerian lady rocked a traditional outfit made of white and green which depicted her home nation.

