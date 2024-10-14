Nigerian comic actor Olatayo Amokade, widely known as Ijedbu, shared pictures and videos of the swell time he had with Davido and his associates

Davido, who celebrated his twins' first birthday in Atlanta, had many of his friends, including Tunde Ednut, at the event

Actor Ijebu was also spotted having fun with the celebrities, as fans hailed him for hanging out with 001 in the comment section

Ijebu had the time of his life over the weekend in Atlanta. The Yoruba comic actor was spotted with Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, widely called Davido, and others.

In the video recording sighted by Legit.ng and posted by Ijebu, the actor took pictures and videos with Davido, who had a colourful '001' stamp on his left cheek.

Actor Ijebu was spotted with Davido and his friends in Atlanta. Credit: @ijebuuofficial

Source: Instagram

It seemed like Iejbu had joined them at the adult section of Davido's twins' birthday party, and other celebrities like Tunde Ednut and Davido's best man, Lati, were also spotted.

He appeared to be having so much fun, jokingly telling Davido in one of the clips that he was now "Ijebu Adeleke." He shared the video on his Instagram page.

Watch the clip here:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the party packs at Davido's kids' birthday trended online. The gifts looked bulky and colourful, giving an insight into how much preparation went into celebrating the twins.

Fans react as Ijebu trends

Read some comments below:

@caroline16815:

"Omo ijebu we gather dey."

@bisgoldstore:

"Davido my joy giver."

@am_invincibleblog:

"No be tundeednut be dat."

@ayinke___:

"Woo as everything dey go like this ah fit change my surname to Ayinke Adeleke😹."

@mastarcole199:

"O ti sure fun Ijebu, lo wo yi😂😂😂."

@abike__okin:

"So you are shouting ijebu adeleke but you supported wizkid the other day."

@harmonyslides_n_t:

"Disable sef dey there."

@casted_smart_sojar:

"What God cannot do doesn’t exist."

@horlamylaycon:

"Ijebu Adeleke ❤️."

@inkyy147:

"Nah that 001 dey pain them."

Ijebu finally becomes homeowner

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian comic actor Ijebu ended the year 2021 with a very big win after acquiring a luxury property.

The much-loved Yoruba film star became the owner of a very big house to the joy of fans. Numerous fans and colleagues of the actor took to social media to celebrate the new house.

