Chiom, the wife of Afrobeats singer Davido, is known for her high fashion taste and does not settle for less

She, alongside other family members, attended the graduation of Davido's cousin Tunji in London looking glamorous

Her fans took time to check out her outfit and they analysed the cost which amounted to millions of naira

Chioma Adeleke, the wife of Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, looked magnificent in her expensive outfit which she rocked to her husband's cousin Tunji's graduation.

Davido's wife rocks expensive outfits and accessories to his cousin's graduation. Image credit: @davido, @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

She looked beautiful in her brown top which she wore over a singlet and trousers. The mother of a set of twins looked dazzling in her attire which she complemented with luxurious black hairstyle.

The event, which was held in London, had Chioma rocking a sleeveless brown top worth $45.90, the innerwear that was covered by her top cost her $59.90.

Her bracelet amounted to $32, 350 while she bought her designer Birkins bag for $29, 999. She bought her orange slippers for $760.

Fans of the celebrity wife were impressed and they praised her $63, 220 (N104.6m ) look.

See Chioma's outfit and the cost below:

Reactions to Chioma's outfit cost

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the cost of Chioma's outfit below:

@ijeoma.nwankpa:

"Keep enjoying your husband's wealth, you deserve everything."

@angel_igwebuike:

"Billionaire's wife, Mrs. Chioma David Adeleke. King David made a very fantastic choice, Imo babe we no dey carry last."

@dufie_m:

"She's very respectful, very mindful very demure."

@decorinspiredbyd:

"Occupation: Billionaire’s wife."

@fearless_jennyb:

"Keep checking it baby girl. Your man loves u so deeply that’s why everything works like magic. True love never dies."

@kaniwithgrace:

"The big Chi, not the little one."

@theonlymeso:

"Chi trending even while being offline. Oga's wife."

Chioma rocks N1.9m dress

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chioma got many people talking after she rocked a designer multi-coloured dress.

The pretty lady combined her lovely outfit with a luxurious handbag said to be worth N803k.

She was in an ecstatic mood as she flaunted her pieces of jewellery in the video, and the price caused a buzz online.

Source: Legit.ng