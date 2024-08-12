Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has taken to social media to announce that she is now a grandmother

On her Instagram page, the movie star shared an emotional post as she revealed that her son, Tobe, had welcomed his first child with his wife

The heartwarming video from the child’s baby shower, as well as the baby’s gender, left netizens in awe

Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli is now a grandmother to the joy of her numerous fans on social media.

In the late hours of August 12, 2024, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to share the great news that her son, Tobe, had welcomed his first child.

Actress Omoni Oboli becomes a grandma. Photos: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Recall that Tobe and his wife, Marie, got married in March 2024. Shortly after, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child with baby-bump photos that were posted online.

In a new development, Omoni shared an adorable baby shower video online as she announced that Tobe and Marie welcomed a baby girl.

The actress wrote in her caption:

“Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy 💝💝💝 We never knew we could love a tiny human this much 😍

Our baby Naya is here and she’s the perfect gift from God🎁🎁🎁 Our hearts are filled with so much love 🥰🥰🥰

Naya, mummy, daddy, grandparents and uncles are all doing amazing 🤩 THANK YOU LORD 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

See her post below:

Fans react as Omoni Oboli becomes grandma

The great news of Omoni Oboli’s new grandma status soon spread on social media and it raised a series of heartwarming reactions. Read some of them below:

oluwakemi._o:

“she has always wanted a girl❤️ God is wonderful bless them.”

Iniabasi441:

“So beautiful 😍I tap into this Blessing.”

Kylian_adeyem:

“iCan we see how organized they are,how calm and civilized they are,honestly the simplest things are the classiest things.”

official_iria:

“Joy of becoming a grandparent 😍😍.”

1k.e.v.i.n:

“Beautiful Family, baby you're welcome❤️.”

Thefoodnetworknig2:

“Latest grandma in town… Congratulations to the family ❤️.”

arikeeee_:

“This is so cuteeeee😍😍😍 May that Joy be permanent ijn…. Congratulations momma.”

