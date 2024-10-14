Omoni Oboli, one of Nigeria's talented moviemakers, had a blast at her movie premiere after she got a surprise gift

GAC Motors, a Nigerian automobile honoured the movie maker with a brand new car at the premiere of her movie The Uprising Wives on Strike

The actress looked stunned as the video circulated the social space while fans showered her with sweet comments

Nigerian actress and the yummiest grandmother, Omoni Oboli, is literally on cloud nine as her movie premiere was not only a success but also came bearing gifts,

On Sunday, October 15, Omoni Oboli and her friends glammed up for the premiere of her movie The Uprising Wives on Strike.

Omoni Oboli in tears as she receives car gift from GAC motors. Credit: @omonioboli

Nollywood superstars spotted at the event include but are not limited to Femi Branch Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, AYo Makun, Deyemi Okanlawon and others.

Then came a moment at the event venue when GAC Motos, a Nigerian automobile company, crowded the day as they presented a surprise car to the actress to congratulate her.

The heartwarming video has trended online, as it captures the actress tearing up in disbelief. She, however, thanked GAV, her fans, friends, and loved ones for supporting her.

Recall that GAC Motors also gifted Davido and Chioma one of their vehicles during their wedding ceremony.

Fans react to Omoni's car gift

@joy.ije001:

"But you don't do the same for uche. I remember when ini cast you that year for not showing up for uche while you were on set and she was premiering her movie. Such is life."

@ololade.oluwatoyin.980:

"Congratulations 🎉👏."

@unusual_tolani:

"Bestie deserves everything 😍😍."

@abim1337:

"Congratulations 🔥❤️."

@rachyclothings:

"Congratulations."

Omoni Oboli celebrates 46th birthday

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli turned heads in new photos as she celebrated her 46th birthday in style.

The actress shared a video of herself looking hot in a turtle neck top paired with skinny jeans and thigh-high boots.

The photo posted by the actress was accompanied by prayers for herself and her fans, who in turn showered her with love.

