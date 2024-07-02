Birthdays are special for individuals and a former BBNaija housemate, Neo Akpofure, made his own memorable

He took his fashion game higher as he rocked an exotic attire for his 30th birthday which had his fans and colleagues mesmerised

The former reality star had a lot of beads on his outfit which he blended with a gold crown for his photoshoot session

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Neo Akpofure, looked stunning as he wore a stylish outfit for his 30th birthday.

BBNaija Neo Akpofure slays in his colourful outfits. Image credit: @neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

He marked the special day on July 1 and had a colourful photoshoot session with an exquisite gold and silver outfit.

The attire was made in a ball gown pattern and covered a large portion of the ground. It was well-designed with beads and had different embellishments that gave it a glamorous look.

He combined his outfit with a gold crown and sat on a gold chair which gave him a royal vibe. His excitement was not in doubt as he showed different angles of his attire on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His colleagues and fans rejoiced with him as they wished him a happy birthday.

See Neo's birthday outfit below:

Peeps react to Neo's birthday outfit

Many people have reacted to Neo's birthday outfit. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@samitino:

"Oluwa will continue to be on guard for you as you continue to be on the right path."

@otusile.folarin:

"So regal. You ate."

joettastevens6:

"Happy prosperous birthday Neo. Turn up high in your new age."

@trudyy_lau:

"It's giving Disney World."

@iamthatsammy:

"Royalty."

@tijani.cisse:

"The energy is giving."

@zeentler_mgwaba:

"It's giving royalty. Happy birthday, kin."

@fizzybabe_:

"Happy birthday my favorite, more good years champ."

@esiisaac:

"Happy Birthday!! @bridgertonnetflix come and see the cast and outfit for season 4."

Neo rocks traditional outfit in style

Legit.ng earlier reported that Neo Akpofure, got his fans excited as he wore a classy traditional outfit.

The Delta state indigene wore a blue wrapper with silver embellishments, a silver native shirt, a black cap, and a black walking stick.

He adorned the outfit for a music video photo shoot by popular singer Timi Dakolo which depicted the South-South region.

Source: Legit.ng