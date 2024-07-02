Global site navigation

BBNaija Neo Akpofure Rocks Stylish Attire for 30th Birthday: "It Looks Like Bridgerton Series Dress"
Fashion

BBNaija Neo Akpofure Rocks Stylish Attire for 30th Birthday: "It Looks Like Bridgerton Series Dress"

by  Enenaite Blessing 2 min read
  • Birthdays are special for individuals and a former BBNaija housemate, Neo Akpofure, made his own memorable
  • He took his fashion game higher as he rocked an exotic attire for his 30th birthday which had his fans and colleagues mesmerised
  • The former reality star had a lot of beads on his outfit which he blended with a gold crown for his photoshoot session

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Neo Akpofure, looked stunning as he wore a stylish outfit for his 30th birthday.

BBNaija Neo Akpofure
BBNaija Neo Akpofure slays in his colourful outfits. Image credit: @neo_akpofure
Source: Instagram

He marked the special day on July 1 and had a colourful photoshoot session with an exquisite gold and silver outfit.

The attire was made in a ball gown pattern and covered a large portion of the ground. It was well-designed with beads and had different embellishments that gave it a glamorous look.

He combined his outfit with a gold crown and sat on a gold chair which gave him a royal vibe. His excitement was not in doubt as he showed different angles of his attire on Instagram.

His colleagues and fans rejoiced with him as they wished him a happy birthday.

See Neo's birthday outfit below:

Peeps react to Neo's birthday outfit

Many people have reacted to Neo's birthday outfit. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@samitino:

"Oluwa will continue to be on guard for you as you continue to be on the right path."

@otusile.folarin:

"So regal. You ate."

joettastevens6:

"Happy prosperous birthday Neo. Turn up high in your new age."

@trudyy_lau:

"It's giving Disney World."

@iamthatsammy:

"Royalty."

@tijani.cisse:

"The energy is giving."

@zeentler_mgwaba:

"It's giving royalty. Happy birthday, kin."

@fizzybabe_:

"Happy birthday my favorite, more good years champ."

@esiisaac:

"Happy Birthday!! @bridgertonnetflix come and see the cast and outfit for season 4."

Neo rocks traditional outfit in style

Legit.ng earlier reported that Neo Akpofure, got his fans excited as he wore a classy traditional outfit.

The Delta state indigene wore a blue wrapper with silver embellishments, a silver native shirt, a black cap, and a black walking stick.

He adorned the outfit for a music video photo shoot by popular singer Timi Dakolo which depicted the South-South region.

Source: Legit.ng

