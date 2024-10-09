Singer Naira Marley does not only have a knack for making music but he also loves to create fashion statements

The music star was spotted at a party rocking an expensive shirt which cost him millions of naira

He looked excited as he danced in his outfit which he combined with other accessories that got him the attention of netizens

Singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, showed the length he could go to rock a designer outfit as he splashed 2, 703 pounds (N6m) on an Amiri shirt.

Naira Marley looks dapper in his outfits.

He blended his expensive top with a gold neck lace, ring, and earrings. The Issa Goal crooner looked excited as he vibed to cool music at a party.

Naira Marley did not care about what netizens may say about him as he moved his body to the rhythm of music in the video. Several social media users shared mixed reactions about the artiste.

Recall that Naira Marley made many fans uncomfortable after the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, accused him of bullying and maltreatment when he was with his record label Marlian Records. Since that incident, some people made it a habit to react indifferently to news about him.

See Naira Marley's outfit in the video below:

Reactions trail Naira Marley's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Naira Marley's video below:

@nsnv_blogger:

"Who tell you say na original one, person wey like okirika pass original."

@big__razzy_0:

"Una wey Dey shout let’s cancel Naira Marley abeg una don ever wear T-shirt worth of 6m naira before?"

@brainzz96:

"Mohbad go dey heaven dey reason."

@mark_akachukwu:

"Una too the lie."

@lordbtc_fx:

"U think say this guy go broke. E money over long."

Naira Marley accused of killing Mohbad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, spilled details about her husband before his unfortunate death.

During a recent court appearance, Wunmi detailed some of the hardships Mohbad faced when he was still with Naira Marley’s record label.

According to the mum-of-one, it was Bella Shmurda who helped them after Mohbad stopped working with Naira Marley.

