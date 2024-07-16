Former BBnaija winner, Mercy Eke, has groomed her brand from being an influencer to becoming a fashionista

The beautiful lady has a variety of classy outfits she rocks at events and she often gives her fans some style inspiration

This listicle takes a stroll into her wardrobe to check some of the times she has turned heads and had her fans drooling over her

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke, has carved a niche for herself as an undisputable fashionista with high taste.

Over the years, she has been able to showcase glamorous outfits and she does not have a limit to the styles she rocks.

Mercy Eke looks beautiful in her outfits. Image credit: @official_mercyeke

When it comes to traditional outfits, Mercy always does justice to her designs. Her corporate and casual outfits are also a bang and she makes impressive statements with them.

She has earned a high place among the fashionistas in the country and this article espouses how some of the times her outfits wowed her fans.

1. Mercy rocks a breathtaking red dress

The former reality star showed the stuff she was made of as she wore a red dress with a gold corset design.

Her outfit, which flowed to the ground, exposed her cleavage and accentuated her curves. It had a stylish hand that crossed from one side of her bosoms to the other side of her shoulders.

She complemented her attire with a beautiful black hairstyle and accessories which she rocked for actress Sharon Ooja's white wedding recently.

2.. Mercy looks stunning in her green outfit

The former reality star looks stunning in her gorgeous off-shoulder apparel. She blended her classy outfit with a stylish green 'gele' that made her the cynosure of eyes.

Her outfit was blended with a portable silver handbag, earrings, and necklace. She looked adorable as she turned up for the traditional marriage of Sharon Ooja.

3. Mercy slays in purple gown

The celebrity looked like a damsel as she turned up in a lovely purple attire for her photo shoot session at the beach.

Her armless outfit covered every sensitive part of her body and left everything to the imagination. The award-winning fashion icon highlighted her beauty with gorgeous makeup and earrings before she struck different purposes for the camera.

4. Mercy looks fabulous in black dress

The fashionista looked glamorous as she wore a short black dress with a silver collar. Her outfit was designed with four buttons that gave it a stylish touch.

She held a luxurious orange bag and slayed in matching shoes beside her expensive car. Her gold hairstyle and earrings were in place as they gave her outfit a perfect lift.

5. Mercy wears daunting pink outfit

Her ability to wear any colour and still look outstanding in it gives her a hedge over others.;

She wore a pink gown with fur at its hem which had a long slit by its side. The slit exposed her beautiful legs and made her look like a million dollars.

The fashionista radiated as she blended her apparel with pink high heels and makeup that gave her a party vibe. She did not disappoint with her jewelleries as they looked perfect on her.

Source: Legit.ng