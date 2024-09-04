A beautiful grandma with a low haircut looked excited as she moved her body to the rhythm of the music

Her face was empty of makeup as she showed preparedness to rock classy makeup and her expensive outfit

She looked glamorous as she flaunted the amazing makeup and accessories she wore to complement her outfit

A grandmother showed steeze and composure as she flaunted her incredible makeup transformation in a video.

Grandma looks happy as she plans to wear her makeup. Image credit: @ameboloversgist

She displayed herself initially on a bare face and moved her body excitedly as she listened to cool music. Her hands were busy as she brought them close to her lips and nose at intervals.

In a few seconds, she transformed into her makeup look. The woman, who wore a wine-coloured blouse with no makeup on, changed to a classy white outfit.

Her makeup was beautifully done and a bold red lipstick gave her a fabulous look. She complemented her outfit with expensive earrings, necklace, and rings.

She continued dancing in the video shared by @ameboloversgist on Instagram which attracted different comments online.

Watch the video of the makeup transformation below:

Peeps react to grandma's makeup transformation

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the grandma's makeup transformation below:

@adedejigoldie:

"Lovely...I thought she was mama no network."

@julz_p34rl:

"No be this woman wear D&G shades for Ojude Oba's viral picture?"

@princessaddy0691:

"Taught it was lawyer panapana at first."

@ladapoadeyemi:

"Power of makeup."

@moriliat3912:

"This make-up dey cover something o. Beautiful anyway."

@queen_t.s.a:

"She's so pretty. This is lovely."

@skinnyyoruba:

"She’s so pretty."

@beapatiksdottir:

"Wow."

@itzthoyuz:

"See makeup wonders."

@ramatt28:

"Iya ex mi."

