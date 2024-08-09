A couple decided to make their wedding a memorable one and they delivered an impressive wedding entrance

The groom wore a white jacket over black trousers while his bride wore a glamorous white ball gown

They were in an ecstatic mood as they made their way to the wedding hall and they delivered some hot dance steps

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A Nigerian couple Sunday and Yetunde stunned netizens after a video of the amazing wedding entrance was shared online.

Bride and groom show their lovely dance steps. Image credit: @teamdfans

Source: TikTok

The couple wore lovely outfits that made it easier for them to deliver their dance steps. While the groom rocked a white jacket, bow tie, and black trousers, his bride wore a stylish wedding gown that exposed her cleavage.

In the video shared by @teamdfams on TikTok, the couple entered the reception hall excitedly as they moved to the rhythm of the music. It was a time of happiness for both of them as they could not contain their joy.

They delivered their dance steps in a way that some netizens wished the video never ended. The bride did not allow her ball gown to disturb her from moving her body the way she liked.

Her husband's energy was remarkable as they made many people blush as they began their marital journey happily.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Several netizens have shared their take on the dance video. See some of the comments below:

@Richard T.A:

"When a relationship starts from a club."

@Big Thessa03:

"Sha marry your bestie e get why o."

@janiee:

"Is it only me that was praying for the gown not to go down before everywhere scattered? Congratulations."

@Shylock:

"To marry dun dey hungry me like this."

@Chomzy:

"Marry who get money. If money no dey, this wedding no go be like this sha."

@rachaelijeoma:

"Omo I wish I could like this a thousand times."

Bridesmaid gives hot dance steps

Legit.ng earlier reported that a bridesmaid was a cynosure of eyes at a wedding as she wore a beautiful outfit and frontal wig hairstyle.

Her makeup was not excessive and her silver earrings complemented her dress, which had a slit on its front.

Many people showered praises on the lady for her decent outfit and remarkable dance steps at the event.

Source: Legit.ng