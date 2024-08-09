A Nigerian baker has received accolades from netizens after showcasing a gigantic cake she made for her brother's wedding

In a trending video, she showed off the entire process of making the cake and social media users applauded her

Massive reactions trailed the video as netizens gushed over the beauty of the cake, leaving the baker overwhelmed

A Nigerian baker's culinary masterpiece captured attention on social media after she showcased a wedding cake she crafted for her brother's special day.

The talented baker's video, which showed the entire cake creation process, left netizens in awe.

Baker makes giant cake for brother Photo credit: @eglocreamycakes/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady displays beautiful giant cake she made

The baker, identified as @eglocreamycakes on TikTok, shared the captivating video, which began with her expertly preparing the cake at home before transporting it to the wedding venue.

There, she meticulously assembled and decorated the towering masterpiece in the presence of guests.

The clip also showed the epic moment the newlyweds sliced into the cake, marking the beginning of their new life together.

"POV: The groom's sister is a baker. A new chapter in marital bliss," she captioned the video.

Reactions as baker shows off giant cake

The baker's creativity and skill were met with an outpouring of admiration from TikTok users, who praised her attention to detail and artistry.

@christaz said:

"Dear sister in-law, I will never disrespect you in my life. In fact you are my mother in-law before your mum."

@nanas_touch_makeover said:

"Not me screaming Jesus till the end. The full industry of caterers comot cap for you. This is worth the hype."

@Cake Vendor in Cross River said:

"Very beautiful sis. You outdid yourself. Where did you order the acrylic glass?"

@Cephas said:

"Perfect gift from a sis that loves his brother. Time and energy is priceless."

@triciaboateng695 said:

"As for me my sister in law (a baker) messed up my wedding cake. The whole thing was burnt and she decorated it. No one had cake at my wedding. Funny thing is I paid her fully. Stopped talking to her."

@miimiiLove said:

"How much did u charge ur bro coz i know it will be more than ur customers own."

@Babygrace reacted:

"Na jazz you use? What is this masterpiece? May your talent take you places of prosperity."

@Goldie cakes n’ more added:

"Am just smiling cos I can see my self doing this for my brothers very soon different kind of joy."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng