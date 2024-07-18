A lady showed her love for classy fashion and luxurious accessories as she displayed the amount she bought each item

She wore a beautiful dress that exposed her bosoms and revealed the fabric cost her N100k while she paid her designer N110k to make it

Her shoes, bags, 'gele' and makeup, among other items, also highlighted her look, and she shared what it cost her to slay in them

A lady Miracle proved she didn't mind spending any amount that was needed to make her look gorgeous.

A lady shares the cost of her glam look. Image credit: @miraaaa_babe

Source: TikTok

She wore a brown attire that was beautifully designed to display her curves and expose her bosoms.

Her fabric was worth N100k, and her fashion designer made the dress for N110k. She (@miraaaa_babe on TikTok) blended her attire with 'gele' and makeup, which cost her N40k.

She wore gold heels worth N35k and held a stylish hand fan that cost her N10k. The beautiful lady paid N20k for her jewellery, got a purse gift from her mother, and paid her photographer N30k for her photo shoot session. Her hotel bill was N60k, while her meal was N9k.

Watch the video of her outfit below:

Reactions to the lady's video

Some Instagram users have shared their thoughts about her outfit. See some of the reactions below:

@ceolawryn:

"She looks good but the fabric is not that costly."

@__fejiro__:

"She looks good. I thought she was getting married."

@maya_and_stitches:

"Wait valedictory what? Ss3 graduation?"

@fabric_merchandise:

"She is looking beautiful. I sell that’s fabric for N85k."

@chimdi_mmaa:

"Material 100k side eye ."

@teedamoo_:

"Nah white shirt and black skirt we dey wear for VS that year."

@sunmisolaotoki:

"Wait o. No be leaving secondary school be that? Like SS3? Ok."

@hooksnstuff_by_igho:

"Rich kids."

@big_muller27:

"You people have money."

Lady spends over N1m on glam look

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady gave netizens something to talk about as she shared the amount she spent on her gorgeous final-year Thanksgiving dress.

In a video, she displayed her outfit and noted what it cost her to make her hair, nails, and classy jewellery.

She noted that the fabric and sewing of her dress cost N300k while disclosing other payments she made that gave her a successful celebration.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng