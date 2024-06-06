A lady gave netizens something to talk about as she shared the amount she spent on her gorgeous final-year Thanksgiving dress

In a video, she displayed her outfit and noted what it cost her to make her hair, and nails, and also rock classy jewellery

She revealed that the fabric and sewing of her dress cost N300k, the makeup artist charged her N30k and disclosed other payments she made that gave her a successful celebration

A lady was a cynosure of eyes as she wore a beautiful red and black dress for her final-year Thanksgiving programme.

Final-year student shares what it took her to prepare for her thanksgiving programme. Image credit: @yanaye_/Instagram

Source: TikTok

She showed off the outfit alongside the other fashion items she rocked it with which gave her a fabulous look. The prices of the items were also flaunted.

According to the classy lady, she spent N300k on the fabric and sewing of her dress. Her makeup was worth N30k, nails N10k, hair N400k, and its installation was N20k.

She revealed that she combined her glamorous attire with silver shoes and a purse that cost her N60k. Her aso-oke and styling, and jewellery went for N10k, N20k, and N30k respectively.

The final-year student (@yanaye_ on TikTok) paid for a photoshoot of N55k, rented an apartment for the occasion for N160k, and rented a Lexus car for N105k. Everything she spent to make her day memorable was N1.2m.

Watch the video below:

Peps react to final-year lady's video

Some social media users have reacted to the cost of the lady's outfit. See some of the comments below:

@Adaobi:

"That my school fees for a session ah."

@Deeanna:

"Omo money o. But it came out so nice."

@princess:

"Only Asa odogwu get all this type of doings."

@thefairywhosews:

"You just showed yourself self-love. Not everybody knows how important self-care and love is."

@boundless.accessories:

"Congratulations. I hope you graduated with a 1st class."

@ogbonnayauloma:

"My dear! Anything that will/can make you happy do it happily so long you can afford it! Enjoy yourself oh!"

@sea_foodsonly:

"You must come out with first class o."

@abimbolaadeoye.c:

"Una dey rent car again? Na wa o. She try."

@shey_tysplace:

"That’s really nice. I guess we are all at different levels because the ice block business wey I for use that 1.2M open for Abuja ehh."

Final-year students rock classy Thanksgiving outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that some students showed that aside from reading their books and getting good grades, they also have a thing for fashion.

They made this known during their final-year Thanksgiving service, as they showed elegance in their gorgeous outfits.

The dominant colours of the day were brown and gold, which the students made in different classy designs.

Source: Legit.ng