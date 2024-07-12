A final-year student was excited about graduating from school and she ensured that she looked glamorous for her Thanksgiving service

She revealed the cost of her glam look from her outfit to her hair, nails, makeup, and other accessories

According to her, her 'gele' was worth N5k, her clutch bag N21k, and the hotel room she rented for two nights was N140k, among other expenses

A final-year student, Abimbola, showed off the amount she spent to look gorgeous for her Thanksgiving service.

It was a joyful moment for her and she decided to pamper herself to look fabulous for the memorable occasion.

Her hair was worth N350k while installation was N40k and she spent N20k on her silver heel shoes. To beautify her toes and fingers, she spent N16k.

She spent N5k to tie her 'gele', and N21k on a silver clutch bag, makeup N50k, accessories N14k, and loungewear N29k. The fabric and charges of her tailor amounted to N290k.

The celebrant @just.abimbola on Instagram stated that she spent N140k for her hotel accommodation for two nights. For her photo shoot session, she gave the photographer N35k.

Several netizens made amusing comments about the N1,010,000 the lady spent in total to glam up for her Thanksgiving service.

Peeps react to the video

Several netizens have reacted to her video. See some of the comments below:

@they_adore_joy:

"This same final year wey I dey? All I can think of in this final year is how to round up and leave this place."

@thatjewelry_girl:

"Shey na first class you get?"

@iyeneabasi_:

"Lounge wear N29k keh? What happened to big shirt?"

@chinweo_esq:

"I hope they have all seen their results sha."

@loveydoveyamanda:

"For job wey no dey na him you dey blow money wey you suppose save? Be like you no know say na rainy days be this o."

@meenahmah_:

"You sure say no be introduction she do?"

