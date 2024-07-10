A hairstylist showed her love for creativity as she made a unique hairstylist for one of her beautiful clients

She shared the process of making the hairstyle in a video and added a bird inside the cage she made with hair extensions

The client looked satisfied and had a smile on her face as the hairstylist flaunted her work and got several comments online

A hairstylist gave netizens a style inspiration after she made a creative cage hairstyle for one of her clients.

A lady sits calmly as her stylist makes a cage hairstyle for her. Image credit: @sunkanmimusic

The excited hairstylist weaved the edges of the lady's hair with wine-coloured hair extensions.

In the video shared by @sunkanmimusic, the other parts of her hair were packed together neatly while threads were used to knot different edges of her hair to form a cage.

When she was through with tying the individual knots, she joined them into a big bun and tied it stylishly.

She also added a bird to the hair cage and many people wondered how the bird stayed without flying away.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the hairstyle

Some social media users have shared their take on the hairstyle. See some of the reactions below:

@luxe_decor4homes:

"My only question is how they managed to make the bird stay."

@hairrocks_beauty_lounge:

"It’s so cute until the bird sh!t on top of your head."

@lord.elle:

"Queen Charlotte has nothing on you."

@de_realestate_diva:

"Hmmm creative but what if it poops on her head?"

@couplestherapies:

"How did they tie the bird down?"

@girl_like_valerie:

"Cage braid."

@maidenlondon_:

"Why the stylist dey dance like Chef Dammy? Madam this one no dey Guinness book."

@neonsigns_justdiscountsales:

"So the bird sef calm dey do hair content."

@barley_aify:

"Hair inspo for Queen Charlotte."

