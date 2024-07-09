A beautiful young lady took her boyfriend to a salon to braid her hair and ease her pain during the process

In the video, she laid on his body while making the hair and her boyfriend did his best to make her feel comfortable

Social media users who came across the video reacted with mixed feelings of jealousy and admiration

A heartwarming video has circulated on social media, showcasing a young couple's romantic moment at a hair salon.

The beautiful lady had visited the salon to get her hair braided, but the process was causing her discomfort.

Romantic boyfriend pampers girlfriend at salon Photo credit: @Ewura Dufie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady leans on boyfriend at hair salon

In the video shared via the TikTok app by @Ewura Dufie, her boyfriend quickly stepped in to offer support and comfort.

As the braiding continued, the lady laid on her boyfriend's body, seeking relief from the pain.

Her doting boyfriend tenderly held her arm and allowed her lean on him while the hair stylist did her job.

The video was captioned:

"POV: A client came to braid with her boyfriend. So romantic."

Reactions trail couple's romantic act

Many users on TikTok expressed admiration for the couple's relationship while others confessed to feeling jealousy, wishing for a similar level of affection in their relationships.

@Mira said:

"If na me be the hair stylist I for pour them hot water no be una go oppress."

@Rina wrote:

"My babe go just sit down the press phone till I finish. This guy no love me."

@Cassia said:

"For over 6 months now we the singles never rest. Shuuuuuuuuu the hair no even fine."

@ovoke33 said:

"Make dem comot your shop. Nobi there dem go do love."

@Anna bella 2001 said:

"My baby always does this to the extent of begging me to cut my hair so that I won't go through pains again."

@LADYDAAP22 wrote:

"I’m the Lady the guy is pampering. Chai this Dude love me sha. E dey increase or Decrease?"

@joyomovigho said:

"I don do all this one pass me and d werey no dey again. With time it will all pass away."

@A_Winnie1544 added:

"Can I know my offense because Ebi like I’m always meeting pharaoh and sons oo no Moses to rescue me."

Source: Legit.ng