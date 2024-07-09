Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has come a long way in the Nigerian film industry and has become a household name for decades

Aside from being a hardworking and talented role interpreter, he also has a knack for classy fashion

He has been able to carve a niche for himself in the industry with impeccable fashion taste and often gives his fans some style inspiration

Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) has a great fashion taste that cannot be denied. Over the years, he has pulled off gorgeous outfits at events that turned heads.

Despite being in the 60s, the movie star usually dresses sharply and can give the younger generation a run for their money.

This article takes a look at some of the times RMD gave fashionistas sleepless nights with his magnificent outfits.

1. RMD slays in pink fur jacket

The actor proved he did not come to play as he wore a pink fur jacket for his 63rd birthday on July 6, 2024. He combined the outfit with blue jeans trousers and classy white sneakers. His smile radiated as he celebrated his new age on social media.

Most people respect RMD for his consistency in the industry and ability to adapt to every role he is given. Some of his movies include Diamond Ring, The Wedding Party, and Black Book, among others. His career spans over three decades in Nollywood.

2. RMD rocks green and pink attire

The movie thespian looked enchanting as he wore a black leather jacket with green fur collar. He blended his attire with black trousers, and green and black shoes.

He sat on a black leather chair as he smiled during his photo shoot session. RMD, a Delta state indigene showed that aside from rocking outfits that depict his culture, he can wear funky attire and look adorable in them.

3. RMD looks lovey in blue outfit

The actor looked stylish as he wore a blue and silver attire and wore a dashing smile that made him a toast of his fans.

He combined his attire with a traditional necklace that made him look regal. The 63-year-old rocked a classy wristwatch to complement his attire as he struck different poses during his photo shoot session.

4. RMD wears stylish blue attire

The movie star wore a stylish blue shirt and trousers as he vibed to music and displayed some cute dance moves during his photo shoot session.

His button shirt had two pockets on each side wile the baggy trousers had some extra spaces on his body. He looked excited on his apparel which he blended with a portable red bag and fany shoes,

5. RMD rocks Urhobo outfit

He showed his love for culture as he wore a traditional white top and red wrapper. The outfit is majorly rocked by the Urhobos from Delta state.

The actor wore the classy outfit to the cultural night of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards on May 9, 2024.

His coral beads of different lengths and magnificent cap did justice to his outfit and proved he was ready for the party.

Many of his colleagues and fans loved his outfit and they made nice comments on his Instagram page.

6. RMD looks dashing in purple traditional attire

The movie star stepped out for AMVCA 2024 looking glamorous as he wore a purple Agbada often worn by the Northerners.

He wore a matching cap and held a stylish purple walking stick to complement his look. His red coral beads were also on point and he gave a dashing smile for the camera.

RMD shows impressive transformation

Legit.ng earlier reported that RMD had joined the Establish challenge on social media.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, he showed off his transformation over the years.

RMD’s Establish challenge caused a lot of buzz on social media, with netizens gushing over his old and new appearance.

