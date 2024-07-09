Fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, has built her name in the industry by making daring styles and does not have a limit to what she wears

She gave her fans something to talk about after she made a dress inspired by a dragon and a snake

Her outfit looked quite creative, and some people hailed her artistic prowess, while others said they couldn't wear such

Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani has continued to amaze her fans with the extent she could go to make daring dresses. This time, the chief executive officer of Tiannah's Place Empire made a dragon and snake-themed outfit.

Toyin Lawani wears show-stopping outfits. Image credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

The peach dress had a grey dragon design which extended to one part of her shoulders. The animal was joined to a snake design that "dragged" its neck to the other side of Toyin's ankles.

She combined the creative outfit with a mesh and rocked a grey hairstyle that matched the colour of the animals' design on her dress.

The mother of three wore silver shoes and beautiful makeup to complement her show-stopping look.

Some netizens applauded her work and hailed her as the king of fashion, which she calls herself. Others simply opted out of wearing the animal-inspired outfit.

See the outfit in the slides below:

Peeps react to Toyin's dress

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Toyin's dress. See some of them below:

eniola_ajao:

"So beautiful."

@preye.001:

"The editing too much na. See your leg wan vanish."

@evetutta:

"I love you, but not the snake."

@lolade_okusanya:

"It’s Tiannah na. Burst our brains."

@mo3xpressions:

"We can't Love you Less Aunty. My God, King of fashion. Juice is the sure way. Lol."

@hadasssah7475:

"My jaw immediately dropped open as soon as I saw this mind-bl0wing masterpiece."

@oluwakmo:

"This is art. You are talented."

Toyin Lawani displays rice-themed outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin shared a rice-themed attire on her Instagram page and got the attention of her fans.

She is known for going the extra mile to prove a point as a celebrity stylist and it won't be surprising if she pulls off the outfit.

In the picture, a lady laid with cooked rice covering some parts of her body, and it made Toyin's fans encourage her to attempt it.

