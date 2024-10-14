Chebe powder's disadvantages and benefits: does it actually work?

Hair is a woman's crown; caring for it is no small fete. There is a long list of hair products and ingredients that women swear by. Chebe powder is one of those products that has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity for hair growth and other benefits. However, it's essential to explore Chebe powder's disadvantages, alongside its benefits, to ensure its authenticity and effectiveness.

Growing black natural hair long and strong isn't easy, so women look for remedies for hair issues. One popular remedy that has piqued people's curiosity is Chebe powder. The remedy has been part of hair remedies in Chad for centuries, and legend has extended around Africa and beyond. Before jumping on the bandwagon, it's essential to understand what it is, how it works, and its pros and cons.

What is Chebe powder?

Chebe powder is a hair product traditionally used by women from the Basara tribe in Chad. The women who use it have exceptionally healthy and long hair. The hair product is fine and brown. It is not a single ingredient but a mix of ingredients critical in nourishing the hair. The following are Chebe powder ingredients:

Mahllaba Soubiane seeds are from a cherry-type tree native to Chad. The ingredient is believed to have antioxidant properties.

Cloves are believed to have high levels of nutrients that promote thicker hair growth.

Lavender croton is also native to Chad and is believed to heal and restore damaged hair.

Missic stone is added to give it a musky scent.

Samour resin or acacia gum, which soothes scalp irritations.

Chebe powder's disadvantages

There are numerous pros and cons associated with Chebe powder. If you are trying to decide whether to try it, it's essential to understand its demerits. Below is a list of cons of using the product on your hair.

Pungent smell

The product has a pungent smell, like burnt sand, which is not pleasing. Many people associate hair products with pleasant smells, and the nutty scent of Chebe powder is a problem for some people.

Irritating to the eyes

If the product accidentally gets to the eyes, it can irritate them. You may experience a severe burning sensation and redness in your eyes.

It is poisonous if ingested

It is considered poisonous and can affect your health if ingested, so you must be careful when using it.

Itchy to the scalp

The hair product's texture is sand-grainy, which is hard and irritating to the scalp. When using it, you may experience itchiness on your scalp. The rules on the instruction menu state that it should not touch the scalp.

Messy application

The product is messy during application because it doesn't mix well into a smooth paste. Combining it with Shea butter and other oils improves the texture.

Burning sensation

Applying the hair ingredient requires excellent care. If it is not applied correctly, it can cause a burning sensation.

It's not penetrative

The product does not penetrate the skin or hair strands. This means that once you wash it off, it's gone, so you have to keep layering it on and on.

Chebe powder's benefits

The hair ingredient is popular for a reason, and the powder has numerous benefits. Here are some of the advantages of using Chebe powder on hair.

Detangles the hair

Its detangling qualities may be due to its grainy texture. When you apply and rub it along your hair cuticles, this texture exfoliates the hair strands.

It helps hair retain length

Although Chebe Powder itself doesn't grow hair, its properties are associated with hair growth. This is mainly due to its moisturising abilities and improving texture.

Moisturises the hair

To apply the hair product, mix it with a carrier oil, which seals in moisture. The oils also ensure the delivery of antioxidants and fatty acids to the hair strands, helping hair stay moisturised longer.

Reduces hair breakages

The fine Chebe powder is believed to fill in the spaces on the hair shaft, helping it seal down the cuticle. This helps trap in water nutrients, and a moisturised cuticle ensures less friction between the hair strands, preventing hair breakage. For long-term effects, it is best incorporated with braided hairstyles.

Mildly exfoliates the scalp

Depending on how the product is used, it can exfoliate the scalp. This is because of its granular texture, which could exfoliate when rubbed against the scalp. The cloves in the powder help balance the oil on the scalp. However, ensure you clean thoroughly if used on the clap to prevent buildup on the hair follicle. It gives the hair a vibrant colour.

Healthy, moisturised natural hair generally looks vibrant and holds colour longer. The powder also contains natural dyes that help duller hair appear more vibrant.

Improves texture

The product's moisturising qualities help prevent hair breakage. This allows the hair to have thickness and full length, improving its overall texture.

Maintains scalp health

The hair product contains alkaloids that regulate the pH of your scalp, keeping it fresh and healthy. A healthy scalp lays the foundation of healthy hair, and balancing PH is essential. However, using too much product and not cleansing your scalp correctly can have adverse effects.

Conditions hair

This is more applicable to people with textured hair. Thanks to its nourishing properties, some people use it to fortify the conditioner, leaving the hair softer and bouncier.

How to use Chebe powder for hair growth

It can be incorporated into any step of your hair routine. Here are some ways you could use it:

The powder can be used for cleansing, especially if you have scalp problems. Add it to freshly shampooed and washed hair. Massage the scalp gently and leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing it.

Use it with conditioner to deep condition. Before using it, you want your powder to steep in the conditioner for 3 to 4 hours or overnight.

After mixing the product with oil, you can use it as a leave-in cream. However, this can be messy, as the muddy consistency may damage your clothes and bedding.

Use the product as a hair mask. Apply the paste on your hair or protective hairstyle as a mask and let it sit for a few hours. Do other things around the house before rinsing it under the shower.

Use it as a scrub. Since the powder has a sandy texture, it can be used as a scrub. Mix it with oil and rub it on your hair gently. Rinse the hair with lukewarm water and shampoo.

How to identify fake Chebe powder

Getting the genuine product is vital if you are a new Chebe powder user. This will ensure you get the benefits and avoid damaging your hair. However, how do you distinguish between a real Chebe powder from a fake one? Below are some tips to ensure you get an authentic product.

Do thorough research on the product by reading the reviews and feedback from other customers.

Verify the source by considering the origin of the powder. Authentic powder comes from Chad.

Read the ingredients to ensure they are genuine.

Look at the powder's texture and colour. The real deal should be reddish-brown and coarse, like small granules. Fake products may lack consistency in colour and texture.

Smell the aroma. The aroma of authentic Chebe powder should be earthy or nutty. It could be a fake if it has an overwhelming, unpleasant scent.

Check the price point. If the product is too cheap, it could be fake. The real thing requires quality ingredients and processing, so it should be a bit pricey—unless you get it in Chad.

Who should use Chebe powder?

Although all hair types can use the powder, it is best suited for dry and weak hair. The best results can be seen with people with hair types 3s and 4s. People with delicate, fine, and fragile hair should avoid it.

What are some of the Chebe hair products in the market?

Various Chebe powder hair products are on sale. They include Chebe hair butter, Chebe shampoo, Chebe leave-in conditioner, and Chebe hair oil.

Chebe powder is one of the most revered hair products for keeping hair strong and healthy. Due to its natural composition, it is an excellent addition to all hair routines. However, be sure to check out Chebe powder's disadvantages and benefits before deciding to use the product.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

