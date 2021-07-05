Nollywood veteran and all-time favourite, Richard Mofe-Damijo, is one Nigerian celebrity who has remained consistent when it comes to looking stylish and we are here for it!

The film star who turns 60 on July 6, 2021., has been pretty open about his excitement to clock a new age and has taken to Instagram to share stunning photos of him in stylish ensembles.

The actor stunned in new photos. Photo credit: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

Well, one of his photos recently shared on his page has proven that fashion and style are timeless especially when wonderfully put together.

For this particular look, RMD decided to take fans back to the old school days in a roguishly dapper look.

The retro ensemble which was put together by stylist, MagPayne, consisted of a longline blazer, paired on a cream-coloured shirt and a pair of ankle-length off-white pants.

With some black shoes and a pair of dark sunshades, RMD did not come to play with this look!

Check the post out below:

Ankara queen

Nollywood film star, Tonto Dikeh is one woman who has become a trendsetter for ankara fashion lovers. Her love for creative styles and vibrant African prints often leaves fans anticipating what her next look will be.

The mother of one who appears to be a very loyal customer to Nigerian designer, Bibi Christopher, often steps out looking like a million bucks.

Tonto may be somewhat of a controversial star but we can all agree that when it comes to her fashion sense, she has got that on lockdown.

Boss lady vibes

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele Bello, has continuously proven that when it comes to switching up things fashion-wise, she is her own boss.

The talented screen goddess hardly ever gets it wrong when it comes to her personal style and this undoubtedly has endeared even more people to her.

The mother of two who is currently rocking red hair is pulling off the look very effortlessly and her recent photos are clear proof.

Source: Legit.ng