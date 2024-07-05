Different luxurious bags have been made available for interested individuals who rock the fashion item in style

However, for Dior bags, the worth it places on the bags are quite outrageous compared to what it costs to produce them

A recent report showed that Dior manufacturers are exploiting the workers who make these bags while they make huge profits

Rocking expensive fashion items has become a trend and Dior bags have grown their customer base over the years.

A designer bag and the process taken to make it. Image credit: Umar Shankar Sharma, Anna Fedoseeva

Source: Getty Images

In a recent report by Reuters, the fashion company was busted for paying $57 (N88k) for each bag to the third-party suppliers. These bags are later sold for $2, 780 (N4.3M) per one.

The LVMH's Dior suppliers that make these bags were raided by the Italian police and the production units were placed under judicial administration for one year.

According to the prosecution document, the relevant Dior's units didn't adopt appropriate measures to check the actual working conditions or the technical capabilities of the contracting companies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In April and May 2024, the probe proved that the workers slept in the factory and were stressed to meet up with the designer bags target.

The probe also involved Giorgio Armani contractors who were accused of not overseeing its suppliers properly.

Jackie Appiah flaunts classy Dior bag

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, mesmerised her fans as she rocked a customised Dior bag that had her name on it.

She wore a lovely blue outfit, a scarf, and sunglasses that gave her a classy vibe. Her fans were in awe of her as they praised her beautiful look.

Fans react to Jackie's stunning look

Several fans of the actress hailed her for her classy vibe. See some of the reactions below:

@vibbietheresa:

"I love you like crazy."

@__moni_sola:

"Levels."

@eshunolivette:

"Soft life."

@peteranyanwu52:

"Stunning."

@chidera.ikwunze:

"The dress looks good on you. Continue shinning for me, ma'am."

Fake Dior slippers spark mixed reactions

Legit.ng earlier reported that there were people who love luxurious items but can't afford original brands and so go for the fake ones.

This appears to be the case for a man whose feet had since gone viral for being adorned with a pair of white slides of an interesting make.

In the video, the brand of the white slides with high platforms was seen to be 'Diao' - an imitation of the luxury brand, Christian Dior.

Source: Legit.ng