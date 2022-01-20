A video has since gone viral on social media and it captures the moment a man was spotted wearing a pair of what appears to be a fake designer brand.

When it comes to fashion, there are different types of people: those who love and can afford original designer items, those who don't care for them, and those who love but can't afford original brands and so go for the fake ones.

The video of fake designer slippers has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: Phongthorn Hiranlikhit / EyeEm and @krakstv (Instagram)

This appears to be the case for a man whose feet have since gone viral for being adorned with a pair of white slides of an interesting make.

In the video, the brand of the white slides with high platforms is seen to be 'Diao' - an imitation of the luxury brand, Christian Dior.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

__laura_baby_:

"Na Wetin he fit afford he wear ."

___yhukhay:

"Diao na your mate?"

mc_pilot7:

"Na made in China."

official_maazi_events:

" Ava boys don come again."

i_am__chioma:

"Diao is a newer designer please."

amafitshapewear:

"Aba people looking at you right now."

apotheos1s:

"But that could be a new brand sha."

___emilia.o:

"Una for kuku write Bella CIAO."

