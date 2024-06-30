Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja's wedding was no doubt the talk of the timelines across social media platforms

Her wedding dress was designed by Veekee James, a Nigerian designer, however, a fan slammed Veekee for only sewing the dress

In return, Veekee blew hot on the troll and asked her to turn to google if she needed some enlightenment

A stylish wedding as that of actress Sharon Ooja cannot be without some backlash. This time, it came to the designer of the wedding dress, Ruth Erikan James aka, Veekee James.

It is no longer news that Sharon Ooja got married to her Abuja billionaire Ugo Nwowko on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Veekee James blows hot on troll for cramping her work. Credit: @sharonooja, @veekee_james

Her looks to her wedding were spectacular with many showering encomium on the designer of the outifts. Nigerian designer, Veekee had posted that she made the bride's wedding dress, but a fan opposed her statement.

See Veekee James's post here

The fan took to the comment section to water down Veekee's efforts. According to the fan, Veekee James only sew the dress and the other lady tagged as the stylist, Dahmola is the real designer of the dress.

Her comment riled Veekee up and she took her time to react to it. She schooled the said trolla nd warned her to get some education because impairing her hardwork.

See the exchange between Veekee James and the troll here:

Netizens react to exchange between Veekee & troll

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the chat, read them below:

@rosy_kech:

"You people won’t leave Veekee alone."

@ivieemiko:

"Mumu why is she shouting for a dress basic af lmao."

@omah_licha_nwa:

"Long time coming actually cos y’all are always going after her."

@houseofsimzikas:

"No veekee slander will be tolerated. Her hands are too blessed."

@deepcoremelanin:

"Na she sew am. But na person help Sharon wear am and arrange am for body. Understand?"

@leyii_balo:

"Don’t ever disrespect VeekeeJames. You people should not be disrespecting her craft. She’s worked too hard for this!"

@giftyprime:

"A tailor that do not know the difference between a designer and a stylist. Rejoice with people that are winning so that you’ll experience yours too."

@omah_licha_nwa:

"Long time coming actually cos y’all are always going after her"

Sharon Ooja Gifts Goodie Boxes To Bridesmaids

Meanwhile, Sharon Ooja's wedding is coming shortly after the decorated Chivido, and so many social media users and fans of the actress are overjoyed.

The bride gave sweet goodie boxes to her bridesmaids while also giving a mini-speech about them.

Odogwu Silencer's wife noted that each of them had made a significant impact in her life, and that was why their gifts were personalised.

