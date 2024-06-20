The Ojude Oba festival is still making headlines and netizens cannot get enough of the picture of the woman rocking D & G glasses

She exuded class and luxury in her colourful aso-oke outfit which she combined with a 'gele' and accessories

Several comments have been made about the woman and she has been praised for giving life to the trending festival

Enough has not been said about the woman who rocked designer Dolce and Gabbana (D&G) sunglasses and exquisite aso-oke at the Ojude Oba festival.

Some netizens have dug the full pictures of her outfit and her videos. She looked stunning in her full regalia and gave off the vibe of a party lover.

Her outfit was combined with an expensive gold bag and shoes that made her look like a million dollars. She radiated in the video shared by @naijaeverything on Instagram as she displayed different angles of her outfit.

She proved she does not do average when she desires to turn up for an occasion and the Ojude Oba festival was enough evidence for all to see.

The festival is held two days after the Muslim Sallah celebrations and it broke the internet on June 18 with beautiful pictures from Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

Peeps react to the woman's video

Check out some of the reactions to the woman's full outfit and video below:

@mrlilgaga:

"She’s hot."

@ennieola___:

"See as her camera and skin clear! See the drip! That sheo, shade, and bag cost o. Omo she must be strikingly rich!"

@bellah_don:

"Omo, you should know that people live great life both on social and real life. I’m sure the woman didn’t know she was going to trend. Always have that at the back of your mind that some people life are soft or sweet in and out of social media."

@heis__________alexander:

"Don't be surprised she borrowed money for this event

@just___get___rich:

"Na fe2ga hotel be dat. No wonder dem talk say dem no get room again yesterday, na there mama D&G and co lodge."

@fvckerychichi:

"Nobody is talking about bleaching cream."

