Actor Lanre Afod has opened up on how trusting his fashion designer caused him a mistake at an event

He noted that he was quite busy and did not do the needful on the outfit before he collected it but it was too late for an adjustment

In this chat with Legit.ng, he also spoke about his preference for offline shopping though he cannot do without patronising online stores

Actor Olarenwaju Iyiola, aka Lanre Afod, loves to dress up looking impeccable but has had moments when he didn't like what he wore.

In this chat with Legit.ng, he spoke about what caused him to make a fashion mistake and what prompted him to have second thoughts about shopping online.

I prefer offline shopping - Lanre reveals

The role interpreter agreed that there are some times that one cannot do without patronising online vendors. Nevertheless, buying things online tops the list.

"I bought some things online but I did not like them when they were delivered to me. These days, I prefer to go to the shops myself. However, one cannot avoid buying items online. If I have the opportunity, I prefer to see it myself and test it to know if it is suitable for me."

Lanre shares his fashion mistake

He recalled when he got an invite from his colleague Boma Akpore to attend a movie premiere. He contacted his stylist to make an outfit for him and trusted her to do it perfectly. However, there were some mistakes but it was too late for him to correct them.

"I went to a premiere on the invitation of Boma Akpore. I spoke to my designer that I wanted a certain style. I trusted her because she had always given me what I desired. She had packaged it and I did not bother to check it. I went to the event directly from the premiere and I wore my outfit but it did not fit at all. It did not even go well with my shoes."

Lanre Afod speaks on his hair

