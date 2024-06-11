Seun Kentebe loves to keep it simple but it does not prevent him from making fashion statements when necessary

He spoke to Legit.ng about the time he made an outstanding fashion impression that got many staring at him

The role interpreter further revealed what he does to ensure that he is not counted among those with fashion mistakes

Nollywood actor Seun Kentebe has mastered his craft and sense of fashion so well that he hardly suffers any wardrobe malfunction.

Seun Kentebe looks lovely in his blue attire. Image credit: Seun Kentebe

The movie star noted that he does not step out for functions most times and when he does, his stylist ensures he gives him what he likes.

In this interesting conversation with Legit.ng, he also shared his memorable fashion moments. He added that he caused a stir with a traditional outfit he wore at an event.

I don't have fashion mistakes - Seun reveals

The actor said he is not given to public events all the time and it helps him to avoid dressing up for assessment.

"I have not experienced any fashion mishaps or embarrassing fashion moments. Maybe it is because I do not step out a lot (laughs)."

What is Seun's memorable fashion moment?

Creating memories from the outfits one wears can be interesting and Seun has his experience. He noted that when he stepped into the venue, some people kept glancing at his traditional outfit.

"My big fashion moment was two years ago (2022) at the premiere of the movie Eleshin Oba at Ebony Life Studios. My stylist got me this traditional aso-oke and it caused quite a stir. I was surprised at the attention it got and it went pretty well."

Seun Kentebe notes career highlights

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seun loves his job as a role interpreter has some fond moments to share, and does not hesitate to do so.

In a chat with Legit.ng, he noted that featuring in the award-winning series Itura spurred his career to a bigger level.

He also spoke about how he likes to dress, how Nollywood has evolved over the years, and their involvement in the fashion industry.

