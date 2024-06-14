A fashion designer blew many minds away as she showed that there are no limitations to what she can do

In a video, she flaunted the process of creating a fire-themed dress from scratch for her deeply impressed client

Aside from using fabric and rhinestones, the stylist used paint to give finishing touches to the beautiful outfit

A fashion designer proved that stuff she was made of as she made a creative fire-themed dress that stunned many netizens.

A fashion designer displays a fire-inspired dress that she made for her client. Image credit: @cedar.adin

Source: Instagram

She started by checking out the fitting of the red fabric on her client and added the yellow material over it.

The yellow fabric was intended to create the fire design and she trimmed it to the length she wanted. She added rhinestones to give it a sassy look and it came out perfect when she was done with it.

To create the fire design, she mixed paint and added it to the hem of the yellow fabric stylishly. She noted she included a chemical that would not make the paint fade off from the cloth.

The dress looked glamorous after the fashion designer (@cedar.adin on Instagram) showed off the finished work.

Netizens were in awe of her and could not deny that she made a brilliant masterpiece.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the outfit

Several netizens have reacted to the beautiful outfit of the designer. See some of the comments below:

@jema_woman:

"Omohh! Your creativity is insane!"

@officialogechidi:

"The creativity and thoughts. I just love how fashion designers diversify. It’s not business as usual."

@nana__abatua:

"I liked it before I started paying attention."

@mhyz_dharmmie:

"The beginning till the end was worth the time watching."

@wendymayss:

"This is fire."

@sewingmachine_depot:

"Creativity is that you?"

@_nemee:

"The exact reason why I love you!! Creativity!"

@abysfoodcatalog:

"Wow, wow, wow."

@trendenciasapparel:

"Excellent work of art."

@dilia_atelier:

"Work of art."

@shuga_eka:

"Normally, you dey deliver."

Toyin Lawani designs a creative dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady and her fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, got various reactions from netizens after they showcased their latest masterpiece.

The dress was made with 2000 tiny baby dolls and was meant to be worn to the lady's niece's baby shower.

It was not surprising the extent the popular stylist went to create a masterpiece, but some people felt this idea was overboard.

Source: Legit.ng