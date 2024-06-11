Michael Uchegbu is a hardworking actor who puts in effort to better his craft and he revealed that he didn't get anyone to help him build his brand

He further shared how some top celebrities used their platforms to support their younger colleagues

In a chat with Legit.ng, he noted that the essence of celebs tagging the fashion designers and the vendors they patronise

Nollywood actor Michael Uchegbu has shared his thoughts on some celebrities who say that they cannot use their platforms to assist the vendors they patronise.

Michael Uchegbu looks cool in his blue attire. Image credit: @mike_uchegbu

Source: Instagram

Though he admitted that it was the choice of the celebs, he said that there was nothing wrong with them promoting others because they are also being celebrated by others.

In a chat with Legit.ng, he said he had no support to grow his brand in the industry. Hence, he applauded some celebs who are using their platforms to assist upcoming talents.

Celebs can tag vendors - Michael says

The role interpreter believes celebs can tag vendors that they patronise and it would be an act of wickedness if they do not.

"That is cruel if you don't want to use your platform to grow others. I don't see anything wrong in helping out. Being a celebrity means you are being celebrated to celebrate others. However, it is up to them to decide what they want to do."

Michael hails Don Jazzy for supporting talents

Some celebs are known to groom younger talents over the years and Michael applauded Nigerian music mogul and the chief executive officer of Mavin Records, Michael Ajere, aka Don Jazzy, for being one of such people.

"I have seen quite a few. Don Jazzy is very big on that. I never had such an experience and I grew my art from the ground to where it is now. I did not ask any senior colleague to help me repost my work or build my brand for me. It was all hard work."

Mike Uchegbu shares favourite fashion accessory

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mike had opened up on the reason he keeps a full beard, and what influences his fashion style.

In a chat with Legit.ng, he also spoke about his preference for casual clothes and his dislike for corporate wear.

The actor further shared that he loves wristwatches and cannot be seen without wearing any on his left hand.

Source: Legit.ng