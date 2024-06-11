Nigerian international model Oluchi Onweagba buzzed the internet as she came after Temi Otedola

Legit.ng previously reported that the billionaire heiress announced that she was the first digital African ambassador for L'Oréal

In a recent update, the veteran beauty star came forward to set the records as she shared proof that she made the feat before Temi

Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba has called out Temi Otedola for claiming to be the first L'Oréal Paris ambassador from Nigeria and Africa.

Legit.ng reported that Temi recently celebrated her 28th birthday and was named the global influencer and face of L'Oreal, the world's leading cosmetics brand, focusing on accessible luxury.

Model Oluchi trashed Temi Otedola over her claims on deal with L'Oréal. Credit: @temiotedola, @oluchi1

Source: Instagram

While sharing her feat with fans, the billionaire heiress claimed she was the brand's first digital African ambassador.

Oluchi Onweagba immediately argued that Temi was trying to rewrite and erase history. According to her she was the first Nigerian model to serve the foreign brand.

The M-Net "Face of Africa "star presented documentation to back up her claim.

Oluchi pointed out that she was the legitimate owner of the achievement but was one to make too much on such records.

Throwing shades at the young beauty influencer, she wrote:

"LEGITIMATE TBT FIRST NIGERIAN REMAINS FIRST FOREVER. NOT A LOUD SPEAKER, BUT COUNT ON ME TO SHOW YOU ALL RECEIPTS."

See her post below:

Oluchi Onweagba spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

eroticvillang:

"Omg the word DIGITAL WAS LITERALLY IN HER CAPTION…rest abeg."

ngozi_omezi:

"No shades but Oluchi is the mother that mothered their mother lady is gold in her own lane,please Temi put some respect."

ricaregie:

"But I thought she meant first digital ambassador? Maybe I don’t understand English again."

big_namejuls:

"Oluchi we love you, respect, but she clearly said digital ambassador, you were clearly a model for the brand or probably an ambassador but not a digital ambassador. don’t knock her down or throw shades for stating her achievements, I thought it was women supporting women You’re bigger than this please."

okama_elizabeth:

"Oh yea madam oluchi, sure we all know your Steeze but she said 1st digital , just congratulate her for doing Africa proud."

tarasthrifts:

"Is it only me seeing that she also wrote first Nigerian to be representing the brand not only in Africa but also on a global stage? Seems a lot of people didn't read the whole caption. It is well o."

Temi Otedola makes authoritative declaration for 2024

Nigerian actress and billionaire heiress Temi Otedola shared her plans for the new year, as everyone does at the start of the year.

The lifestyle influencer declared her intention to seize control and make the most of her situation in 2014.

However, many who came across her dedicated post reacted differently to her bold statement.

