Some students showed that aside from reading their books and getting good grades, they also have a thing for fashion

They made this known during their final-year Thanksgiving service, and they showed steeze in their gorgeous outfits

The dominant colours of the day were brown and gold which the students made in different classy designs

Getting to the final year at any university is no mean feat and this made some students dress up exquisitely to celebrate this achievement.

Final year students show class in their lovely traditional outfits. Image credit: @shadesoftimi

Source: TikTok

In a video, the final-year students of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, wore different magnificent designs in brown and gold, and other colours, as they showed appreciation for completing their study year successfully.

The female students made styles that ranged from simple to sophisticated and they rocked stylish 'geles' that gave them splendid looks.

Their makeup was on point and they combined their attire with the right accessories that made them appear even more beautiful.

Though the female students displayed themselves first in the video, the male students were not left out of the thanksgiving attire as they wore glamorous outfits that matched that of the ladies.

Netizens were impressed with their apparel and made nice comments about them while choosing their preferred designs.

Check out the video below:

TikTokers react to the students' outfits

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on the students' outfits below:

@seewa:

"Michelle looks so nice."

@Shadesoftimi:

"This is fire."

@Timi/Social Media Manager/UGC:

"The second girl is on fire."

@moonjæ:

"What’s the second to the last girl’s name?"

@Shadesoftimi:

"Anybody that knows her should tag her for us."

@TeghaClark:

"Osareme is so pretty."

@Mimi:

"Congratulations!!"

@Kimberly:

"I like the first girl."

@tominiyiiii:

"Make everybody dey proud of their culture. No be every time, agbada, or gele."

@Desmond:

"Everybody say 'BEST DRESSED' FOR THE NINTH GUY with White Beads."

@F_a_v_y:

"Please, can I see the 3rd girl’s outfit?"

