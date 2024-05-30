It was a moment of sober reflection as some children rocked fancy clothes to participate in a runway

Their cases varied and some of them could not walk properly while one used the support of crutches to move

Another was seen in a wheelchair and was assisted by a child as they showcased themselves to the admiration of netizens

Some physically-challenged children got netizens emotional as they wore colourful outfits and graced a runway fashion show.

Their outfits were modest and each child had a peculiar physical issue. One of them could not walk properly and had to limp in a disorderly pattern as she displayed her purple dress.

Another child sat in a wheelchair in her yellow dress and black trousers as she smiled before the camera. She was assisted by a girl who wore a purple dress and made gestures at her audience in a stylish manner.

Also, a girl rocked a pink and yellow dress and used crutches to support her movement as she had one leg. Other children also showed up in different apparel.

One thing that was particular about them was that they were joyful as they cat-walked on the stage. They did not allow their physical conditions to limit them as they turned up for the fashion show.

Watch the video below:

Peeps express emotions in the video

Some social media users have commented on the video of the children. See some of the reactions below:

@sabiigirlfashion:

"Whoever came up with this idea is blessed till eternity."

@eucheyofficial:

"Thumbs up to the creative mind behind this."

@happinessele:

"Inclusivity at its peak."

@pwety_charis:

"No, I'm not crying, the water won't just stop gushing out."

@prettydiva1100:

"This right here got me so many tears because it’s beautiful and everyone deserves love and happiness. God bless those behind this great idea."

@cyntyr_:

"The first girl has a beautiful smile ."

@unique_oju:

"People dey think deep sha."

@mz_beebah:

"I'm not crying I swear. God bless the people behind this."

