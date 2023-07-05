A video of a little girl at a fashion runway show has left many people impressed with her modelling skills

Dressed in a fuscia pink ensemble, the little fashionista confidently walked the show in style

The TikTok video, which has gone viral with over 100,000 views, gathered many reactions from netizens

If catch them young was a person, Miné Brown would certainly be that person.

The little fashionista recently went viral on social media after a clip from a runway show was posted on her TikTok page.

Little Miné Brown on the runway. Credit: @talkwithmine

Source: TikTok

The child model, who has several videos of herself in action, was seen at a hair fashion show doing her magic on the runway.

In the now-trending clip, Miné is seen dressed in a pink gown with a matching cute bow on her braids and a pair of silver kitten-heeled sandals.

Miné struts down the runway with the confidence of a self-aware individual, earning her applause.

Watch the video below:

Social media users applaud child model over catwalking skills

iyunade_beads:

"If at 20 she says her years of experience as a model,,,Nigerians will still doubt her. Go girl."

9jasingles_partner_connects:

"This baby is a queen . Bold and confident. I love the coach and choreographer. They did a wonderful job and her mother for discovering her talent on time. It awesome . Over Delivery as expected. Give her her flowers."

chinnyb_agho's profile picture

"Let me go and show my daughter her mate. That girl thinks she is a boy... Just bcos she is in-between two boys."

4lakeh_:

"Kylie Jenner was found shaking! Bella and Gigi who?!"

sparklebelle_:

"Gorgeous And she's throwing these steps like a supermodel."

nini.albert:

"Walk it girl! Naomi Campbell got nothing on you."

distinct_souvenirs:

"It’s the attitude for me ! She ate that runway and left no crumbs."

phiozy:

"The fact that she was appropriately dressed head to toe like the baby she is."

success_chideraa:

"Social anxiety’s got nothing on her."

daisybaby_1:

"She bodied the walk.... Go girl......... You are beautiful."

wunmiobe:

"It’s the facial expression for me.. too professional!"

jahdoris:

"Na this kin heel I dey wear @ 30 sef. Nai she dey use catwalk. Wow."

