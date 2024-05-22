A lady showed disappointment after she observed that the hype on bone straight hair did not meet her expectations

In a video, she showed off her red hair, which was quite long, and flaunted it for her followers to see

According to her, one would need to go out with a comb and a hair stretcher to achieve the perfect look for the hair

A lady was unhappy that her expectations of bone straight hair were shattered after she had a difficult time wearing it for an outing.

The lady showed off her hair and lamented the stress of maintaining it. Image credit: @official_barbiecue

Source: Instagram

In a video, she said that the hair was always scattered, and she had to comb it multiple times. At one point, she wondered if it was bone straight hair she bought or synthetic hair.

She touched the hair to display its quality, but it appeared like she got it for a cheap amount. Some people advised that the only way she could enjoy her hair was if she wore it short.

Other people were concerned about where she bought the hair, noting that it would determine whether the quality was good.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the lady's video below:

Netizens react to lady's complaints about hair

Several netizens have dropped different comments about the lady's complaint. See some of the comments below:

@Hair By MJ:

"Buy Vietnam bone straight SDD. 1t is the best and you don’t need to carry a comb along. Try it and thank me later."

@Bigjules1:

"I have noticed coloured bone straight are not easy to maintain. They tangle more than the black one. The strands are always all over the place."

@Chioma:

"All of una wey dey comment same here, I no dey see bone straight for your page o."

@Suwa12346:

"That’s because you rub serum or hair wax to straighten it, always straighten it dry."

@theerealdiana:

"Exactly why I don’t like wearing mine. I had to give out like 5 of my bone straight last week""

@Loner:

"Bone straight is over hyped"

@HAWERO:

"Expensive hairs are very hard to maintain. I have only worn my bouncy hair once, e be like mad woman wig."

@Gemstone_skincare_spa

"You will only enjoy bone straight in short length and in natural colour"

@MzAmani:

"I can confidently wear my synthetic and pretend its bone straight."

@RealBeninpikin:

"If you wan buy bone straight buy original madam, no dey lie you buy sponge."

@fearless ovy24:

"I swear bone straight too get stress. I barely wear my own."

Lady plaits tight braids, complains of pain

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady got netizens concerned after she showed off the tight braids she made at a salon, which caused her discomfort.

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady was trying to wear a headwrap, but the braids were too strong to be folded.

It took her a while to achieve her aim, and this got many people wondering why she allowed the hairstylist to plait such style.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng