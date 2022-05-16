Fashion star Nana Akua Addo and star actress Juliet Ibrahim represented Ghana at the 2022 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA)

The prestigious event happened in Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Nigeria, on Saturday, May 14

The two entertainment personalities delivered stunning fashion appeals decked out in gorgeous ensembles for the occasion

Fashion icon Nana Akua Addo and star actress Juliet Ibrahim showed up in style at the eight African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA22) held on Saturday, May 14.

The pair lit up their social media accounts with stunning photos decked out in the breathtaking ensembles they wore to the 2022 edition of the event, which happened at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Nigeria.

Fashion impresario Nana Akua Addo displayed the art and culture of Japan, known as the Geisha.

Photos of Nana Akua Addo and Juliet Ibrahim. Source: nanaakuaaddo/julietibrahim

Source: UGC

Connotation of her outfit

''The Japanese word GEISHA literally means “ART PERSON”. I embody art in its fullest, expression elements, colors, beauty, grace, and discipline,'' she said on Instagram.

''I am so honored to be wearing the Japanese Geisha, an embodiment of womanhood, unique beauty, grace, and mystery,'' she added.

On her part, Juliet Ibrahim dripped in an outfit by Lakimmy Fashion. The gorgeous dress came with a veil, as seen in the several portraits on her Instagram page.

See the photos below:

Juliet Ibrahim:

Well deserved: Reactions as Osas Ighodaro snags 'Best Dressed' award at AMVCA

On Saturday night, May 14, Osas Ighodaro went home a smiling winner following her victory at the Africa Movie Viewers' Choice Awards.

Among the stars who brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet event was the curvaceous mother of one.

Standing tall in a gorgeous bedazzled dress, the talented actress put her beautiful figure on display and it was indeed buzzworthy.

The dress which saw the popular film star snagging the coveted Best Dressed award featured a sheer corset bodice and sleeves with a see-through skirt and ruffle train.

The award winning outfit was made by celebrity stylist and designer, Veekee James. Osas also took to social media to show her appreciation. Fans trooped to the comment section to react to the news.

Source: Legit.ng