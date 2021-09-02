Asides from her singing skills, Tiwa Savage is also known to be a captivating woman.

The mother of one may not slay all the time, however, when she does, she gets Nigerians gushing over her.

Tiwa recently stepped out with her son Jamil for her father's songs of service and they were spotted in matching asoebi outfits.

Tiwa Savage and son Jamil in lovely asoebi outfits. Photos: @tubo

For the occasion, Tiwa's family chose an exquisite silver material and the All Over crooner made sure her designer did justice to it. The singer looked stunning as she stood tall in her outfit.

In this article, Legit.ng shared videos showing Tiwa and Jamil as they gave mother and son goals.

Melanin is indeed beautiful

Tiwa Savage knows what suits her and this outfit is evidence.

The singer's silver material was made in a corset dress with a tulle neckline. It accentuates her feminine silhouette while still achieving a modest look perfect for the solemn occasion

She matched it with silver headgear and a purse. As expected, the singer flaunted her shape in the beautiful outfit.

Watch the video below:

Jamil came dripping with 'sauce'

Although in a simple traditional outfit, there is no doubt that Jamil looked handsome.

His cap, sunshades, and shoes show he's a confirmed Yoruba angel.

Jamil's pose beside his mum showed that the little boy is not camera-shy. Though a mummy's boy, the 6-year-old cannot be easily overlooked with his mature pose.

Nigerians speak

Tiwa Savage misses her dad

The singer shared a video on social media that captured the moment she paid a visit to her late father’s house.

In the video, Tiwa filmed the surroundings of the apartment and focused on some family pictures that rested on the wall.

One of the pictures was taken on the singer’s wedding day. An overjoyed Tiwa was spotted beside her dad who had walked her down the aisle on the precious day.

Sharing the video online, Tiwa noted that she misses her dad. She also prayed for him to continue watching over her.

