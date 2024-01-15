A little child with very short hair adorned a beautiful hairstyle that made her look different

A video of her hair got people talking on social media as they questioned her mother for installing a frontal wig on her

Netizens considered the hairstyle inappropriate for a child and also quizzed the hairstylist

A hairstylist with the TikTok username @looks.by.dohby triggered emotions online after she posted a video of a little girl making her hair

The girl, who looked not more than two years old, was sitting on the lap of another woman said to be her mother.

The baby frontal wig installed on the little girl got people talking. Source: @looks.by.dobby/TikTok

The hairstylist, based in Owerri, Imo state, installed the trending baby frontal wig for the child with short hair.

Though the child did not express any discomfort while making her hair, she turned sideways at intervals and had to be well-positioned to make her look good.

She looked different and very beautiful after the process was done.

However, it did not stop some netizens from bashing the hairstylist and the child's mother for fixing the hairstyle on a little child.

See a video of the child's hair below:

Netizens react to baby on frontal wig

Several social media users have reacted to the little child's hair. See some of their comments below:

@lisastylist1:

"This is why people think hairdressing is for the uneducated....Please remove yourself from our industry."

@Akpemama

"I will do the same as a mom anyway!! Lil mama could be turning one and needs a pretty photoshoot done!! abi una Dey see the kind hair she get."

@ShadyImpayla:

"Destiny Etiko when she was a baby."

@Rhandzu:

"If I catch the mother."

@RacqyCee:

"At every twist and turn we teach our girls their natural beauty isn’t enough."

@Ems:

"She's a baby!! Let her be proud of her own natural looks."

@irenesarpongpepra:

"But why?"

@SweetPotatoSwish:

"This breaks my heart in a way I can't describe."

@PontshoHlophe:

"Projecting our insecurities on our babies. She's perfect the way she is."

@Bubbblleesss:

"Poor baby."

@sabrinagibson160:

"She was beautiful before the wig. Let the baby be a baby."

@Thapibb3:

"Why not just comb her short hair and put a hair band with flowers? Am I too basic???

@Amber:

"Earrings and a headband would be sufficient."

