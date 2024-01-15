Global site navigation

"But Why?" Hairstylist Installs Frontal Wig on Little Child, Netizens Fume as Video Trends
Fashion

"But Why?" Hairstylist Installs Frontal Wig on Little Child, Netizens Fume as Video Trends

by  Enenaite Blessing
  • A little child with very short hair adorned a beautiful hairstyle that made her look different
  • A video of her hair got people talking on social media as they questioned her mother for installing a frontal wig on her
  • Netizens considered the hairstyle inappropriate for a child and also quizzed the hairstylist

A hairstylist with the TikTok username @looks.by.dohby triggered emotions online after she posted a video of a little girl making her hair

The girl, who looked not more than two years old, was sitting on the lap of another woman said to be her mother.

Little girl makes frontal hair
The baby frontal wig installed on the little girl got people talking. Source: @looks.by.dobby/TikTok
The hairstylist, based in Owerri, Imo state, installed the trending baby frontal wig for the child with short hair.

Though the child did not express any discomfort while making her hair, she turned sideways at intervals and had to be well-positioned to make her look good.

She looked different and very beautiful after the process was done.

However, it did not stop some netizens from bashing the hairstylist and the child's mother for fixing the hairstyle on a little child.

See a video of the child's hair below:

Netizens react to baby on frontal wig

Several social media users have reacted to the little child's hair. See some of their comments below:

@lisastylist1:

"This is why people think hairdressing is for the uneducated....Please remove yourself from our industry."

@Akpemama

"I will do the same as a mom anyway!! Lil mama could be turning one and needs a pretty photoshoot done!! abi una Dey see the kind hair she get."

@ShadyImpayla:

"Destiny Etiko when she was a baby."

@Rhandzu:

"If I catch the mother."

@RacqyCee:

"At every twist and turn we teach our girls their natural beauty isn’t enough."

@Ems:

"She's a baby!! Let her be proud of her own natural looks."

@irenesarpongpepra:

"But why?"

@SweetPotatoSwish:

"This breaks my heart in a way I can't describe."

@PontshoHlophe:

"Projecting our insecurities on our babies. She's perfect the way she is."

@Bubbblleesss:

"Poor baby."

@sabrinagibson160:

"She was beautiful before the wig. Let the baby be a baby."

@Thapibb3:

"Why not just comb her short hair and put a hair band with flowers? Am I too basic???

@Amber:

"Earrings and a headband would be sufficient."

Little girl who went to school rocking a wig returns home without It

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother had shared a hilarious video of her little daughter returning home without her frontal wig.

In the video, the mother first showed how her child left the house looking all good and dressed up.

Netizens had taken to the comments section to express their amusement and share funny stories with kids.

Source: Legit.ng

