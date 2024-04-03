A lady wore a classy dress that covered all the vital parts of her body but it showed off her tiny waist

She looked gorgeous in the attire, which also put her curves on display and it got several social media users talking

Her tiny waist was a bone of contention for some people who felt she looked unnatural and would want to see the attire on other women

A cloth vendor (@diamonddrops on Instagram) looked gorgeous in her stylish dress and showed it off with excitement.

The outfit revealed her tiny waist and it seemed like the attire was padded in her stomach region to give her a perfect look.

She combined her outfit with curly hair that dropped on her shoulders. Her shoes were also on point as she adorned silver earrings that complemented her attire.

Some netizens made comments about the lady's tiny waist and they described it as unnatural. They also said they would prefer if the outfit is adorned by a lady without a littletiny waist.

See the lady's classy dress in the video below:

Reactions trail lady's dress

See some of the reactions that trailed the lady's dress below:

@deborahteez_:

"Is a tiny waist a crime in this country now?? You people will body shame chubby women and still come for the slim ones. All I see is a beautiful dress."

@katieofthehill:

"I agree with the majority of the comments. The extra tiny waist doesn't look good. It looks weird and a bit scary. It is distracting and takes the focus away from the dress."

@ehinaomi:

"Let’s see the dress on a regular model so we can see how it will look."

@icy_bosss:

"To be honest, what most people say appears to be the mind of many. But then, who cares?"

@christal_creations:

"Wait o, so people are angry because they don't have a tiny waist like this? This comment section reeks of jealousy."

@loyinn:

"What happened to her body? This looks scary."

@evelynnwabueze:

"Please what are you selling the dress or the tummy?"

@funsized_chi:

"If you have a tipper for a stomach just say it and stop talking nonsense about someone. She has a tiny waist, so what? It’s not her fault that your problems are in your gut. Appreciate and patronise if you would and go your way."

