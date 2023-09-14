An extremely slim lady with a tiny waist made a public appearance, and people could not stop watching her

The video has gone viral as people wondered if she is able to breathe or if she has internal organs due to her tiny body

But the lady looked comfortable as she walked with speed and smiled at those who stopped to take a look at her

A lady with an extremely tiny waist appeared in public, and everyone stopped to watch her.

The lady has a slim body that stunned those who saw her and then removed their phones to capture her.

The lady appeared in public, and people stopped to watch her. Photo credit: Twitter/@Gidi_Traffic.

She was dressed in a black jumpsuit, which showed her entire shape and exposed how small her body looked.

As she walked by, she smiled nicely when she noticed people were watching her and capturing her with their phones.

Video of a slim lady with tiny waist goes viral

Her waist and belly look so small and tiny that some Twitter users are wondering if she has internal organs.

But some people appreciated the lady and said she looked beautiful and also wondered how she achieved such a body shape. The video was shared by @gidi_traffic.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady with tiny waist

@gregade said:

"Looks like was going to break into pieces."

@BHADAMAN_ said:

"What an organic movement."

@Views09 commented:

"All this just to impress a man who doesn’t even care. It’s crazy."

@iam_doctormayor asked:

"I hope her kidneys are working."

@ZaddyOnca said:

"Keep in mind that the way your body looks does not necessarily reflect your health or wellbeing—having a flat stomach doesn't necessarily mean that someone is “healthier.” It's good to keep in mind a few of the reasons why bellies aren't totally flat and the reasons why some people may especially have bloating."

@SpiceThaGlowest said:

"She is pretty though."

@Mhr_Rhudy said:

"She was created that way."

