A Nigerian mother has stirred massive reactions online after choosing to cut her hair and that of her little daughter

According to the woman, the heat was so much that she could no longer cope with it so she had to take the decision

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many reiterating that they still looked beautiful

A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of her little daughter's transformation after a haircut.

The beautiful woman suddenly decided to cut her long hair and that of her little daughter on the same day.

Nigerian woman and daughter get clean haircut Photo credit: @ravishing_01/TikTok.

Mum says heat was so much

The woman identified as @ravishing_01 said that the heat was so much and was becoming inconveniencing for her.

She considered her little daughter's welfare and believed that the hot weather would also be an issue for her.

Without thinking twice, she employed the services of a barber who gently cut her hair and that of her little daughter.

Following the haircut session, the beautiful mother showed off the transformation of herself and her daughter and netizens reacted massively.

Reactions as woman cuts daughter's hair

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok maintained that the mother and daughter still looked beautiful.

Some mothers wished that their husbands would allow them cut their baby's hair just like the mother did.

@Ayọ̀ said:

"Marry fine woman o. see as the baby fine."

@Marvi reacted:

"You have a pretty family day n ur daughter is superrrr pretty."

@Adeola01 said:

"Look so good and the guy sef sabi work."

@chi Anthony said:

"Cute baby and mum. How I wish my hubby will allow me to cut my hair."

@Lovin nana said:

"God save you say you cut your own too. How dare you cut my lil girls hair."

@Amazing said:

"From the moment i saw your face, i knew low cut will look good on you."

@BUBA said:

"Asawa you toooo pretty. I don’t know you Buh I pray for this beauty."

@uma reacted:

"Once u start cutting ur hair you wouldn't want to go back plaiting it. Its so fine."

@Slimzzy added:

"You're lucky dat ur hubby allow u to cut ur hair, dey only time my hubby will allow me to cut my hair was wen ever am prgnant, sumone dat lve choosin sty."

@Holori Olabis said:

"I had been begging hubby all this while to let me cut my hair but this man refused oo."

Watch the video below:

