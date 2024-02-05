"I Would Just Start Crying": Nigerian Lady Locked in Shop as Her Dressing Draws Crowd, Video Emerges
- A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her experience in a marketplace after she wore tight pants
- She said it was not funny at all as men and women could not stop staring at her as she walked past them
- According to the lady, it got to the point that her safety was at risk and had to be locked by someone in a shop
A Nigerian lady has shared her encounter after going to Aba market for the first time in a tight outfit.
In a TikTok video, @yvveesssss's outfit attracted the attention of many people to the point that her well-being was in danger.
A video @yvveesssss shared captured a crowd of old and young folks, mostly men, looking piercingly at her.
She revealed that they almost harassed her and she had to be locked in a shop for her safety. She wrote:
"You guys, I’m laughing now, but this was not even funny at all ! this crowd was even just at the beginning, I couldn’t even take a video of how it was when I was leaving, I literally had to be locked in a shop cause they were gonna harass me this is what I literally wore, how is that a problem?"
Watch the video below:
People sympathise with her
LAGOS PERFUME PLUG said:
"Instead of them to channel this energy to repairing their road Lmaoo so sorry you experienced this."
Scarlett said:
"Sorry, you had to experience this. I was in Aba last year, around October and my experience was not even funny!!!! They can stare!!"
2Real said:
"I’m so sorry you went through this I hate This country so much I’m so sorry I hope you’re good now."
Ama_meena said:
"I don’t understand I thought you guys could dress freely in the east ??? Ahhh this is really shocking. So sorry babe."
Emmanuella. said:
"Omo I would just start crying….sorryy."
Mi Ella said:
"Was this what you were wearing or you wore something else? cause I don’t understand what the crowd was for."
viv said:
"Sorry you went through this. nawa oh."
