A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her experience in a marketplace after she wore tight pants

She said it was not funny at all as men and women could not stop staring at her as she walked past them

According to the lady, it got to the point that her safety was at risk and had to be locked by someone in a shop

A Nigerian lady has shared her encounter after going to Aba market for the first time in a tight outfit.

In a TikTok video, @yvveesssss's outfit attracted the attention of many people to the point that her well-being was in danger.

She said it almost got to the point of harassment. Photo Credit: @yvveesssss

A video @yvveesssss shared captured a crowd of old and young folks, mostly men, looking piercingly at her.

She revealed that they almost harassed her and she had to be locked in a shop for her safety. She wrote:

"You guys, I’m laughing now, but this was not even funny at all ! this crowd was even just at the beginning, I couldn’t even take a video of how it was when I was leaving, I literally had to be locked in a shop cause they were gonna harass me this is what I literally wore, how is that a problem?"

People sympathise with her

LAGOS PERFUME PLUG said:

"Instead of them to channel this energy to repairing their road Lmaoo so sorry you experienced this."

Scarlett said:

"Sorry, you had to experience this. I was in Aba last year, around October and my experience was not even funny!!!! They can stare!!"

2Real said:

"I’m so sorry you went through this I hate This country so much I’m so sorry I hope you’re good now."

Ama_meena said:

"I don’t understand I thought you guys could dress freely in the east ??? Ahhh this is really shocking. So sorry babe."

Emmanuella. said:

"Omo I would just start crying….sorryy."

Mi Ella said:

"Was this what you were wearing or you wore something else? cause I don’t understand what the crowd was for."

viv said:

"Sorry you went through this. nawa oh."

