Sister to gospel singer Moses Bliss looked gorgeous in her makeup for her brother's wedding which trended recently

In a video shared by her makeup artist, she was seen doing her face beat and the step-by-step process was recorded

The finished stage showed how beautiful the lady was and it got many to commend her and her makeup artist

Sister to popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss got netizens mesmerised after a video of her makeup session showed her lovely look.

Moses Bliss' sister adorns lovely makeup. Image credit: @nirdoshglam/Instagram

Source: Instagram

From the first step to the last stage of her makeup, the artist @nirdoshglam recorded them in a video that has been shared online.

After Moses Bliss' sister was done with her makeup, she wore a blue dress and tied a 'gele' to complement her outfit. She looked gorgeous as she displayed different angles of her makeup face and attire.

Check out the video of Moses Bliss' sister doing her makeup below:

Reactions to Moses Bliss' sister's makeup video

Several Instagram users have commented on the makeup video of Moses Bliss' sister. Check out some of the reactions below:

@eebah_luxury:

"It look natural, well done."

@ritzaneke:

"Wow....."

@the_elegantpath:

"She is radiant!"

@klassykharis:

"Na Ghana makeup artist. Keep it up...kudos."

@so_fynee:

"I think she is pregnant."

@chachabridals:

"Abeg video too long. I decided to come to d comment section to see how the end came out."

mimi_sugar001:

"Wetin be this?"

@umaphiwana:

"The way you talk my sister, your speech, I knew she will look like a reindeer afterwards. Why make this stufuza lady be like Rudolph? No see heaven for you."

@facesbyolay:

"She’s so soft spoken."

@terewoods:

"She was giving slay."

@tg_parties:

"All this on one person's face nawa o."

@jaggaly:

"You look absolutely gorgeous, your makeup was exactly how it should be.. Not like the new generation. They wear makeup like pancakes as though they are going on a movie screen.. This is natural as it should be… l love it. My opinion."

Moses Bliss’ wife goes natural for wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moses Bliss and his partner Marie Wiseborn’s wedding has started to make social media headlines

The couple celebrated their nuptials on Thursday, February 29, 2024, and videos from the special occasion emerged online.

Netizens were in awe of Marie’s beauty as she decided to go natural on her big day with little to no makeup on.

Source: Legit.ng