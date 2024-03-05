A lady wore a brown and silver dress that looked tacky on her and exposed her upper body parts

The hands of her dress were big and looked like what was supposed to be across her shoulders but she kept them sideways

She also tied a brown scarf, showed off some dance moves, and expressed excitement as she partied with other guests.

A lady Afolasade Samagbeyi took decency with a pinch of salt as she adorned a silver and brown dress that exposed her upper body parts.

Lady rocks funny outfit that got many talking. Image credit: @tailorcataloguepage/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She combined her outfit with a brown scarf, gold slippers, and silver earrings. The hands of her dress were placed sideways and it made her dress look funny.

Her stomach bulged in the dress as she danced excitedly with another guest at the party. She seemed not to care about how her chest area was on display as she was focused on having fun.

Check out the video of the lady's brown and silver outfit below:

Reactions trail lady's funny dress

Several social media users have commented on the lady's awkward dress. Check out some of their comments below:

the.pattty:

"She obviously removed her hands from the ‘wings’ for free hand movement."

@abiso.28:

"She’s not even ashamed."

@one_mojomatic:

"Armor of the gods."

@ndidi_amakaa:

"I believe I can fly! I believe I can tosh the sky! I think abourit efru nait and dayyyyy. Spread my wings and fly away."

@iam_tbae:

"Labalaba style."

@seamscoolatelier:

"Social distance."

@faithy_1612:

"So sad!! This is what happens when you imitate and try to copy every single thing you see online and on people. You forget who you are and don't even know what fits you!"

@olaniby:

"God forgive tailor who made this contraption."

@ndhlovukazi_official:

"We call it ugly style."

@herroyalsunshine:

"The style is called keep your distance."

@fedorahatsnbridal:

"I can fly without wings."

@temsfittings:

"What’s the tailor’s offense here now? She removed her hand from the wing so she’ll be able to dance well. I am quiet sure we all are familiar with this exaggerated wings trend."

Source: Legit.ng