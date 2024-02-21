A grandmother is celebrating her 60th birthday in style and she adorned a brown outfit together with her daughters

Their traditional outfits were combined with 'geles' of the same colour and blended with gold accessories

The celebrant also had her cute little granddaughter in attendance who rocked the same attire as her

A lovely grandma has gotten netizens wowed after she showed off her lovely outfit for her 60th birthday. Her three daughters, alongside her little granddaughter, wore the same colour of outfits and designs.

Grandma celebrates her 60th birthday in a beautiful outfit with her children and grandchild. Image credit: @tailorcataloguepage/Instagram

While she wore a brown dress, a brown wrapper with stripes, and a brown 'gele' with stripes, her daughters and granddaughter wore plain brown attire all through.

To bring out the beauty of their outfits, they adorned gold necklaces, earrings, and bangles, which gave them a classy look. They made a video showing off their beautiful attires and revealing the positions they were in the family.

Check out the outfits of the grandma, her children, and her grandchild in the video below:

Netizens react to the grandma, children's attires

Some social media users have commented on the outfits of the 60-year-old woman, her children and grandchildren. Check out some of the reactions below:

@iam_tiana__:

"Why is there first born looking like the last tho."

@pholarphresh:

"The middle child is her twin!"

@_starlett:

"First born looking like the last."

@inioluwaa___:

"The baby’s looks like her grandma."

@designersmusefabrics:

"They are all so beautiful and froosh. Last born is giving Bimbo Akintola vibe."

@elclassicby_oluwatoyin:

"The grand daughter looks so much like grandma."

@i_am_nneoma_:

"Mama and her girls are so pretty. Happy birthday."

@reynaezinne:

"How the baby looks like grandma."

@styledbyjay_jay:

"They all look alike."

@skaily_stitches:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

@mielcakes:

"They are so beautiful."

@lai.dena:

"Wow so beautiful."

Young-looking grandma goes viral

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young-looking Nigerian woman had stunned many netizens on social media after her photos surfaced.

The beautiful woman who has seven children and five grandchildren stunned netizens with her body stature.

Social media users had shared their thoughts about the video with many wishing to be like her after birth.

