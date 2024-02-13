A 50-year-old woman has left many stunned after a video of her makeup transformation trended online

Her face beat gave her a more youthful and also did not distort her actual look and it was perfect on her face

Several netizens praised the makeup artist for a job well done, and the woman also got accolades for looking younger than her age

A 50-year-old woman and her makeup artist have gotten many social media users astonished after a video of her makeup transformation made the rounds online.

50-year-old woman looks younger after makeup transformation. Image credit: @moteesigntures/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The birthday lady's face without makeup was first shown, and then the finished process of the job was revealed to the admiration of netizens. She looked lovely as she embraced her transformed look.

Her beautiful hair also did justice to her look as it was well-styled sideways. She also accessorised her lovely yellow dress with silver earrings and a silver necklace. Her makeup artist was praised for her excellent work.

Check out a video of the makeup transformation below:

Netizens react to the makeup transformation

Several social media users have reacted to the woman's makeup transformation. See some of the comments below:

@lebo212:

"I don’t know how many times I watched this."

@gadimatabane:

"Not even 16, looking like a bride."

@anganile_265:

"This is beautiful."

@lolowanox:

"Haai haai hands down there best transformation ever!"

@neo_khumoyame:

"Wait...You ate that."

@bola_tito:

"This is stunning."

@modise.olebogeng:

"What in the abracadabra is this?"

@glambyamah:

"She aged backwards, beautiful."

@tumiefaith:

"Amazing."

@lawgirlmahisa:

"What, what in the name of magic is this?"

Source: Legit.ng