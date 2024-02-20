Nollywood actress in the Yoruba movie genre Bukky Black wedded her lover in grand style in Germany

The thespian was making waves in Nigeria but later relocated to Germany a few years ago

She posted pictures of her civic wedding on Instagram and said she got married to her friend while praying for her union

Bukola Babalola, aka, Bukky Black, a popular actress in the Yoruba movie genre before relocating to Germany has wedded her lover of many years in grand style.

She shared pictures from her wedding ceremony on Instagram after her civic ceremony.

Bukky Black says she married her friend

In the caption of her post, the actress who called out Iyabo Ojo over embattled actor Baba Ijesha case said she got married to her friend.

Bukky Bkack weds lover in Germany. Photo credit @official_bukkyblack

She prayed that God would bless her union and also promised that it was a forever deal with her lover.

Bukky Black says she is Mrs Badmus

In the caption of her post, Bukky Black gushed over her title as a married woman and called herself Mrs Badmus.

Bukky Black also noted that the wedding ceremony took place at Hamburg registry.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@busolaomifenwa:

"Congratulations ma ,I still have hope."

@official_motun22:

"If this woman can find love at this age…. Soon I will be celebrated insha Allah congratulations ma."

@yeyeinyass1:

"Congratulations ma Ar RAMAN on you both ma."

@ayabavincent_ayanagalu:

"Congratulations ma."

@jummie_maryesan_gold:

"Congratulations ma."

@yeyetoyintomato:

"Congratulations my dear sister! I am so happy for you."

@moladefolarin:

"Congratulations to d both of u."

@gott_siedallee:

"Congratulations .Happy Married Life.Eyin Iyawo oni Mo eni o.Amin."

@solemn_relaxing_music:

"Mr Badmus, try and smile nah."

@smallmummy2509:

"Congrats ooo, am happy for u, many more yrs together insha Allahu."

