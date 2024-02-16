Media personality and TikTok influencer VeryDarkMan has revealed his talent for plaiting hair

He was seen in a video weaving a lady's natural hair into cornrows, which were neatly done

The young man said he could survive anywhere in the world as he had the skill to sustain himself and asked his followers about theirs

Self-acclaimed activist and media personality Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has shared the skill that can sustain him anywhere in the world as he showed off his ability to plait hair in London.

VeryDarkMan was seen making a lady's hair in London. Image credit: @verydarkblackman/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, he was seen plaiting a lady's hair who sat on the floor behind him. He parted her hair in bits before he weaved them into cornrows. They looked beautiful as he displayed his handwork.

As he made the lady's hair, he said he could survive with this skill and he advised his followers to learn a skill. He also noted that the hair he plaited for the lady was free.

He captioned the video:

"I can survive anywhere in the world with this, what can you survive with? If you don’t have a handwork yet, try and learn something. Note: this is a free hair do not getting paid."

See the video of VeryDarkMan making the lady's hair below:

VeryDarkMan's outfit to occasion sparks uproar

Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan recently attended an event in Abuja where he expressed his opposition to the use of bleaching cream.

In a video, he emphasised the potential risks of skin cancer as the main reason he hates bleaching.

However, mixed reactions trailed the video as many tackled him over his dressing to the event.

VeryDarkMan flies in Davido's private jet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan had caused a stir online with his extravagant trip to Lagos, courtesy of singer Davido.

The happy man documented his experience in a private jet and showcased the lavish hotel suite booked for him by Davido.

Netizens had reacted to the video with a mix of caution and admiration for the fast-rising influencer.

Source: Legit.ng