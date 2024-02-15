A young lady who congratulated someone she identified as her babe has gone viral on TikTok

The purpose for the congratulations was because the ‘babe” recently built his own house, which looked shiny and well-decorated

The video also captured the moment the house was under construction and the time it has been fully completed

A heartwarming TikTok video has captured the attention of of viewers online.

The video as shared by @kevwe19 features a lady who expressed her joy and admiration for her someone whom she affectionately referred to as her ‘babe’.

The lady shows the house. Photo credit: @kevwe19/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She revealed that he had achieved his dream of building his own house from scratch, and she congratulated him for his hard work and dedication.

The house looked amazing, with a shiny exterior. The video also included clips of the house at different stages of construction, showing how it transformed from a bare plot of land to a beautiful home.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man builds small house on his land

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man (@2black_01) who works as a bricklayer has shown people how he built a very modest house for himself and completed it on time.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions on TikTok, it was seen that the man put in so much effort. Many were amazed when they saw how much work he invested into the project.

He led the masonry work as he plastered the whole building. At the beginning of the clip, one can see how the building project started.

Nigerian man builds his house with N3m

In another related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man has shared a video of a house he built with N3m with its roofing done.

Many people were amazed. The man (@iam_olykiss) said that with N2m spent more; he would finish the interior and flooring of the house. He added that he did not know why people doubted N5m could finish a home.

Recall that a few days ago, a building contractor shared a photo of a bungalow he said he could finish with N5m.

Source: Legit.ng