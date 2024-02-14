Teni Apata adorned makeup that gave her a pretty look and got her gushing over herself as she admired her face

In a video which she shared on her Instagram page, she said no one comes close to her in terms of beauty

She added that she is the only one who is finer than herself, and this made her colleagues and fans share funny reactions to her post

Popular Nigerian singer Teni Apata shared a video of herself adorning makeup which made some of her fans gush over her.

Teni shows off her makeup face. Image credit: @tenientertainer/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She applied a blue eye shadow and her eyelashes were quite visible which added to her beauty. According to the talented 'Billionaire' crooner, she is so beautiful that no one comes close to her. She kept speaking about how good-looking she was and she smiled at intervals.

While still admiring herself, she licked her lips, blinked her eyes, and showed off her face beat. She captioned her video on her Instagram page:

"I fine sotey I fine pass myself."

Fans react to Teni's makeup video

Several fans of the singer took to her Instagram page to react to her video. See some of their comments below:

@__makariosudee:

"At this point, make them collect Teni phone abeg."

@bellokreb:

"You don chop finish na sleep remain."

@the_mayor_of_enugu__:

"E get the way you go fine you go dey bust your own head."

@exboy_danny:

"Sugar mommy are you an artist or a comedian?"

@salemkinging:

"New sound alert."

@official_chimezie1:

"I need to seize this girl phone, what is this?"

@its_tegadominic:

"See the lips naaa."

@extraordinarytobiloba:

"I too love this woman olohun."

@federal_lollysmith01:

"Fine girl."

@mmanuel_charles:

"Mirror mirror, who is the fairest of them all."

