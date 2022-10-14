The crochet trend is back and, from the look of things, is still all the rage for 2022 as more designs in refined and less homespun styles continue to rule the runway. Legit.ng takes a dive into the world of crochet fashion and how it is taking back the fashion crown - 50 years later.

Crochet is a process of creating textiles by using a crochet hook to interlock loops of yarn, thread, or strands of other materials. The name is derived from the French term crochet, meaning 'hook'.

Crochet is a skill widely taught in many after-school programs.

Interestingly, what used to be a phase for young girls that saw them making hair scrunchies, hats, and handbags has grown to become one of the biggest trends - as they once were in the 1970s.

During the pandemic, many people - whether to pass time, disconnect from a screen, or cope with anxiety - picked up one of these crafts like knitting and crocheting.

This may have led to the rebirth of a fashion trend that was quite popular 50 years ago.

The return of crochet fashion

It seems as though 2022 is the year of the resurgence of different decades, especially regarding fashion.

While many vintage trends are currently making waves, there’s no denying that ’70s-inspired looks are popping up more, making their way into mainstream style.

The crochet trend has officially made a comeback, with fashion designers reinventing the classic technique and offering a fresh new take.

From swimsuits and bucket hats to handbags and dresses, these designs are breathtaking!

Why is the crochet trend everywhere?

The year 2020 got many people learning new crafts and reviving old ones. One of such was crocheting. And many people turned this craft, meant to pass time, into big businesses.

One of the most popular reasons for the prevalence of this trend is how comfortable and fun the designs are.

From cute cutout dresses to chic handbags, crocheters are doing remarkably well in adding a modern twist to this age-long trend.

Also, it does help that crochet designs are eco-friendly because they are mostly handmade and leave no waste after production.

Another fun reason is that there is something special about having a unique and handmade accessory.

How Nigerian designers are jumping on the trend

And while plenty of vintage options are available for curious shoppers, emerging designers and at-home crafters are also finding love for the craft anew.

Some designers are easing into the crochet craze, juxtaposing crochet details with lightweight cotton and linen fabrics. Others are diving right in with head-to-toe yarn work.

Crochet trends for you to try

Textured tops

Crochet tops are indispensable. A crochet top paired with sweats, trousers, or jeans will add the perfect balance between playful and elevated dressing.

Flirty dresses

Whether for a date, brunch with the girls or even as a wedding dress, the options crochet offers are beautiful and mindblowing.

Chic handbags

One of the earliest trends in crochet, bags have become one of the hottest items in the knit trend. And in 2022, not having a crochet bag in your wardrobe should unarguably be a criminal offence.

Swimsuits

If you're big on crochet design, having them in swimsuits should be fun. Not only do they come in different colours but they also come in different patterns.

