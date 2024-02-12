A lady and her fashion designer have gathered several reactions online after she displayed the outfit she got versus what she ordered

The ordered dress looked classy and showed off the curves of the lady, but what she got was not the same

It looked less stylish and ordinary and left the lady unimpressed that she made a video showing off both dresses

A Nigerian lady got netizens laughing as she shared the dress she got from her fashion designer against what she ordered.

The image does not depict the story. For illustration purposes only. Image credit: Getty Images

In a video shared by a blog @famousblogng on Instagram, she was seen showing off a green dress that was adorned by a lady who displayed her curves in it. The outfit looked classy as she posed in the attire holding her phone close to her face.

The dress she got was a blue one which looked less classy on her. She showed dissatisfaction as she displayed different angles of her dress.

Check out a video of the ordered dress vs what the lady got below:

Funny reactions trail the gotten dress

Several netizens reacted to the ordered dress versus what was gotten. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@teeto__olayeni:

"It's not the same colour to start with. Try waka fast so people no go too notice."

@she_is_nigerian:

"World no wicked anything, make she better pose well. No dey turn like barber chair."

@kejitarian:

"It's a skirt and top for God's sake. Why will Iya Basira sew gown?"

@_real_one16:

"Try raise your hand small nah. And e be like an back she wear for front, make she try change am."

@nelson25jennifer:

"Try go stand close to mirror and hold iPhone lets see fess."

Lady orders stylish outfit, gets different style

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady has expressed disappointment over the dress her fashion designer made for her because it didn't fit.

She made an order for a particular dress with a flowery design, but what she got was totally different and looked less classy.

After she posted the video online, her friends made funny remarks about the outfit and asked her to wear it like that.

Source: Legit.ng